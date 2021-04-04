From Staff Reports
OMENA — Leelanau Cellars went deep at the 2021 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.
With its production facility in Omena, Leelanau Cellars won Best of Class for its Red Sangria.
The Red Sangria was one of seven wines from Leelanau Cellars to place at the competition.
The winery also earned nine awards under its Farm Fresh Wine Co. label and another four under its Lake Shore Farms Co. brand.
“Awards are an affirmation that quality has been achieved,” Leelanau Cellars Director of Marketing Gabe Marzonie said in a release. “Our objective is not to win awards, but to make high-quality products through consistent winemaking practices.”
Nearly 50 judges from North American wine regions evaluated nearly 5,700 wines from more than 1,000 wineries at the annual competition.
“The response from the wineries of North America at our 2021 competition was outstanding this year,” San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition Executive Director Bob Fraser said on the website announcing the winners.
The Red Sangria from Leelanau Cellars was the lone Traverse Wine Coast entry to receive Best of Class.
Leelanau Cellars added a double gold with its Witches Brew Pumpkin Spice.
Leelanau Cellars added gold medals with its Witches Brew Spiced Apple and Meritage, silver medals with Festivus and White Sangria, and bronze for its Merlot.
The Farm Fresh Wine Co. brand from Leelanau Cellars won two double golds with Blackberry and Cranberry.
Blueberry Moscato won gold for Farm Fresh Wine Co., which also picked up three silvers (Peach Moscato, Blackberry Moscato and Cherry) and three bronzes (Blueberry, Raspberry Moscato and Apple).
Lake Shore Farms Trading Co. won double gold for its Apple and Cranberry. Lake Shore added a gold medal for Blueberry and a silver for Peach.
Wines from Blustone Vineyards, Boathouse Vineyards, Chateau Grand Traverse and Rove Estates also earned medals at the competition.
“For over 50 years the wines in the region have been surprising wine experts and consumers,” Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach said in the release. “Every year they get more recognition, and these awards exemplify the quality of the wines that are made here.”
Boathouse Vineyards claimed a double gold for its Riesling. Boathouse added a gold for Overboard, a silver for Cabernet Franc and bronze for Pinot Grigio and Muscat.
Chateau Grand Traverse picked up a gold for Semidry Riesling among five total medals. Chateau Grand Traverse took silver medals for Late Harvest Riesling and Pinot Noir Rose Vin Gris and bronze for Pinot Noir and Dry Riesling.
Blustone Vineyards won a gold for Riesling and a silver for Late Harvest Riesling.
Rove Estate won silver medals for three of its wines at the competition: Pinot Noir, Ragaire Rose and Chardonnay.
A complete list of winners, including sweepstakes medal winners, is available at https://winejudging.com/medal-winners/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.