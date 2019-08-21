BOONVILLE, California — The first International Canned Wine Competition proved to be a boon for Leelanau Cellars.
The wine cellar in Omena entered its first three forays into the world of canned wine and each captured a gold medal.
“All three took gold and one was best in class in the bubbly white wine category,” said Leelanau Cellars Marketing Director Gabe Marzonie. “We were really surprised and very excited about it.
“We’re putting a pretty good product into our cans and have gotten some great accolades for it.”
The Winter White Bubbly from Leelanau Cellars was named Best of Class in the Sparkling White Canned Wine category. Leelanau Cellars added gold medals for its Great Lakes Red Bubbly and its Summer Sunset Rosé Bubbly.
A total of 37 gold medals were awarded at the competition. More than 200 canned wines were submitted.
Two California canned wines claimed best of show honors. Insomnia Wines took the Best of Show Red Wine for its Pinot Noir. A Riesling from Sans Wine Co. was named Best of Show White Wine.
The inaugural event was held July 24 at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds in Boonville, California. Wines from the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and England were entered in the competition.
Plans are in place for the second competition on July 22, 2020.
