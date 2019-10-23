From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo on Nov. 19 will feature another new component.
Formerly held in the morning, the annual event at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is now the Economic Outlook Luncheon.
Also new this year is the Learning Stage, featuring a variety of speakers on a range of business topics. Learning Stage runs throughout the 2-7 p.m. Expo, including the business-to-business-only session (2-4 p.m.) and the portion that is open to the public from 4-7 p.m.
The Chamber of Commerce recently released a list of speakers and topics. The Learning Stage is designed to offer “quick and snappy presentations,” according to a release from the chamber.
Organization and individual speakers include:
- TC NewTech: Entrepreneurs’ Shark Tank
- Pete Schroeter: Key Issues in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management
- Steelcase and Custer: State of Work: Blur the Edges — Designing
- Jennifer Lake, Brand Topic: Creating Your Personal Brand
- Ashley Sloat, Aurora Consulting: Protecting Your Ideas — Trademarks, Copyrights and Patents
- Dennis Prout and Heidi Thompson: Women and Investing — Getting Started with Your Investments
- Anne Bonney: Influence without the Title
- Ben Whiting: Connect like a Mindreader
The Economic Outlook Lunch is sold out, but tickets to the Expo still are available. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/TCChamberExpo.
