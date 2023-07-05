Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.