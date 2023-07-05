TRAVERSE CITY — Deadline to apply for the 2023-24 Leadership Grand Traverse cohort is July 14.
The 30-year, community-based program offered by Traverse Connect “prepares participants for decision-making leadership roles in areas such as policy, program implementation and development,” according to a release.
Leadership Grand Traverse does require “a non-negotiable commitment to participation and engagement in the entire process,” according to a release. Applicant-affiliated companies for LGT must also be investors of Traverse Connect and remain investors throughout the 2023-24 program.
Tuition for the 2023-24 Leadership Grand Traverse is $2,250, which is due at the time of program acceptance.
All expenses are covered by the tuition.
Two scholarships donated by Michigan’s Creative Coast are available. The scholarship can be selected at the end of the application, which is available at https://tinyurl.com/2s3v8drm.
The 2023-24 LGT program is limited to 24 participants, according to Traverse Connect. The program had 19 applicants as of early Friday afternoon.
Once all the applications are in, a committee reviews the entire application pool and and invites 24 to join the program.
Leadership Grand Traverse begins with a virtual orientation Aug. 17 and concludes with graduation March 17, 2024.
The scheduled second session is an opening retreat Aug. 24-25, according to the website.
Other scheduled sessions with date and topic include:
- Sept. 8, 2023 — Events & Recreation
- Sept. 29, 2023 — Natural Resources
- Oct. 20, 2023 — Health & Human Services
- Nov. 10, 2023 — Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging
- Dec. 8, 2023 — State & Local Government & Civic Leadership
- Jan. 12, 2024 — Local Economy & Business Trends
- Jan. 26, 2024 — Arts & Culture
- Feb. 16, 2024 — Public Safety
- March 1, 2024 — Education
Leadership Grand Traverse participants will have access “to many of the major assets and leaders across our region, including natural resources, parks and recreation, community and economic development, health and human services, transportation, and agriculture,” according to the release.
More information on the program is available at https://traverseconnect.com/get-involved/chamber-programs/leadership-grand-traverse/.
