Today we seek the answer to this question: Do young winemakers and more experienced winemakers bring different strengths to the table?
Well, yes, Of course, the answer is yes.
The young cut their meat with vigor, while the old place the knife with care and so require less force. But that is hardly a satisfactory answer, we want more: what are those strengths in winemaking, and do they complement each other, or are they in opposition?
When we are young, we often look at our elders and see ways where new ideas driven by the strength of youth can achieve great things not being done by those older folks. And so we proceed with vigor to do many things, to make great things happen.
Young winemakers, particularly those with technical training, are full of the latest scientific information useful to successfully guiding grapes into wine, and this new information can inform useful new techniques that may be more reliable than the old and easier (with the proper new equipment) to implement. New styles of wine may be possible, and those styles may well suit the local conditions better than the old.
As we gain age and experience, we question more our actions, and move with more caution.
Older winemakers adopt new techniques more slowly, which can be both good and bad. Good because the effects of these new techniques have more time to reveal themselves (this may take several vintages, as wines age and nuances of technique reveal themselves). Bad if older winemakers resist change simply because they do not understand it. Life is change, and we must, at every age, seek to understand that change, if not embrace every change.
When we are old, we know that less is more, and so do less to achieve greatness. We allow it to come, whatever it is.
This is, to my mind, the major benefit of experience and age: the desire and often the ability to do more with less.
Less action on our part, only subtle nudges that move the process of transforming grape into wine along in a natural way. We know that wine is simply a stage in the process, if left unchecked, of grapes becoming juice, then fermenting into wine, and then becoming vinegar when oxygen and time (and acetobacter) have their way.
So we old winemakers have a place, just as the young do, in acting to halt the process at the point we desire — when we have wine, no longer juice and not yet vinegar.
The qualities of fine wine are the result of fine grapes transformed into wine, guided by both the vigor of youth and the experience of age.
In conclusion, I say this. If you do not agree with what I have said here about youth, it is because you are young. I expect this will infuriate you, as it did me when I was told much the same thing 50 years ago. But I was young then, too.
