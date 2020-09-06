The question to be answered in this column: Have your winemaking techniques or values changed over the years?
This hearkens back to an earlier column about the different strengths of younger and older winemakers. Simply put, my values have matured, without changing fundamentally, while the techniques I use have changed to manifest my matured values.
Winegrowing, at its best, is a process beginning with tending vines and then assisting in the transformation of the grapes from those vines into wine.
Actually, it begins before the tending of the vines. It begins with selecting the vineyard site, preparing the ground and planting the best vines, and then tending those vines. The best wines are ‘made’ in the vineyard. The vineyard is the wines birthplace and nursery. The winery is where the wine grows up, it is the wines school, playground, it’s home in its youth and adolescence.
At the point that the wine is matured enough to graduate from school — to be bottled, it is. And then, often, its maturation continues in the winery, as it gains more sophistication (a college degree).
In the case of the best of the best wines, they will go from their college-age maturity into a consumer’s wine cellar for additional time, gaining a doctoral degree or even post-doc sophistication. It is only then, when wines are fully mature, that they are truly able to express the soul of the vineyard from which they came. It is then that those wines speak the language of terroir to the appreciative drinker.
This is a fairly concise expression of my values as a winegrower, as a winemaker.
Those values, as I said, have not changed in the 40-plus years of my career. They have matured with experience, and with changes in the styles of wine I have made.
Sparkling wine, by its very nature, demands more intervention than still table wines. So I intervene. But still as little as possible.
I have learned many techniques that have enabled me to express those values with more clarity, more easily.
I have learned, over and over again, the value of minimal intervention in the grapes’ process of becoming wine. And the need for those interventions, when necessary, to occur early in the process. I have learned that, all too often, when you feel the need to intervene, it is too late.
And from that I have learned to see those conditions before they develop fully, so that I can make subtle changes in the wine or its environment, guiding the evolution of the wine past the difficult point with minimal disruption.
Accomplishing more by doing less requires that the doing be done at the right time, not too early, not too late, not too much, not too little. Just right, Goldilocks.
I leave you with this: I have learned that we, as winegrowers, as humans, make mistakes. And we try to learn from those mistakes. When we do learn, we grow wiser. And the next mistake we make is more interesting, a better opportunity to learn from.
If you’d like me to focus a future column on a particular facet of winemaking, contact me at larry@mawby.wine.
