Wine grape growing, wine making and wine selling are the beginning, middle and end of an elaborate, sometimes mysterious, but always interesting process.
In this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, how are these three parts of the wine growing process affected?
Grape growing and wine making are affected by the pandemic primarily because of social distancing concerns for the workers.
But those effects are being well managed, and vineyard and winery work is proceeding safely around this region. The availability of vineyard labor is always a challenge, no different this year. Though this has been a colder than usual spring, and growth has been delayed, there is every reason to expect the best for the harvest this fall, as the vines are affected by the weather, not by COVID-19.
Working in the wineries during harvest will be different from previous years, but still possible with safety procedures in place.
Wine selling in the pandemic is not so easily undertaken.
Wine selling through grocery stores continues with the now-normal restrictions on customer number and spacing within the stores. Customers have responded by buying more wine, particularly low-priced wines, than ever before. (Most local wines are not in this category, and suffer sluggish sales.)
Restaurants in much of the state remain closed, and those in our region are just beginning to reopen, with limited customer numbers allowed. Only time will tell how comfortable restaurant customers will be with dining out, and whether restaurants will be able to keep staff feeling safe and willing to work. Carry-out food service has helped keep some restaurants in business, and will likely continue, but those customers rarely purchase wine to go, continuing to negatively impact wine sales through restaurants (and diminishing restaurant’s profitability).
Most wineries in our region depend on direct sales to consumers for a substantial portion of their sales. (Some wineries sell everything they produce directly to consumers.) Since the beginning of the pandemic shutdowns, wineries have been able to sell to consumers for delivery or pickup. Wineries with an established e-commerce presence have seen greatly increased online sales, which is good. But tasting rooms have been closed, eliminating that experience for consumers.
Just last week, the Governor’s Order opened the possibility of winery tasting rooms opening.
It is far too early to tell what the response of consumers will be. Wineries do expect many consumers to go out to tasting rooms, though motel/hotel and short-term rental lodging shutdowns currently limit the number of visitors to our area.
The customer experience, too, will be changed, as the Saturday afternoon crowded convivial tasting room likely will not be happening. Capacity limiting to ensure social distancing for customers will change the feeling in most tasting rooms. How will customers respond, after the first few days? No one knows.
Of greater concern for most wineries is how tasting room staff will feel.
Can wineries create and maintain a workplace that is safe, where staff feels safe and comfortable in their interactions with customers. That is vital. If the staff is not comfortable, the customers will not be comfortable.
Some tasting rooms are not opening immediately, as they establish policies, introduce things like reservation systems, and train staff in their new ways of dealing with customers.
We will look back upon this time in a few months (or years), and take from our present experiences some new knowing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.