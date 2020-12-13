I know I — and I imagine nearly all winemakers — taste my neighbor’s wines. Of course we taste wines from around the world for the insights they offer, as well as the pleasure we seek. It is for those same reasons that we taste our fellow vintners’ wines.
Sometimes the wine we taste is from the same grape variety, and we seek insight into how our neighbor grew the grapes, and handled them in the winery. We gain this insight by our experienced tasting of them, seeing how they differ from the wine we make from the same grape variety.
Sometimes, we even are able to get grapes from the same vineyard, and make our own version of the wine from those grapes, in which case the tasting can be even more illuminating.
For several years, winemakers from this region have gotten together several times each winter to taste, in a single blind fashion, each other’s wines.
There will be a theme announced by the host winery, for example, ‘Dry Rieslings from the past two harvests’, or ‘Red wines, not pinot noir.’
Winemakers will bring to the tasting bottles, which may include barrel or tank samples of wines from the past fall’s harvest that are not finished yet. These bottles are brought in plain brown paper bags, so that, when they are tasted, not even the winery bringing them is certain whose wine is whose. (This is the ‘single blind’ of the tasting, ‘double blind’ would mean that the variety, or anything else about the wine, is unknown.)
The bottles are tasted singly or in groups of three to six, discussed frankly by everyone, and at the end, revealed.
This exercise allows the winemaker to get a very good perspective on his/her wine. It sometimes happens that the harshest critical words about a wine may be uttered by the wine’s own maker. But the point is not be be harsh — it is to evaluate the wine, talk about what worked and what did not (or what, at that stage of the wines evolution, seems problematic).
The rule for these tastings is: “Check your ego at the door.” In the words of diplomacy, frank discussions of the wines are held. These discussions are not about the winemaker, but about the wine. It can be challenging for the winemakers to make the distinction.
Whether in this setting or otherwise, when we as winemakers taste other people’s wines, we should ideally approach those wines as we approach friends or lovers: with an open heart, seeking mutual pleasure, mutual happiness. Though with wine the pleasure is not mutual: We cannot give pleasure to the wine. But we can express our pleasure to the winemaker, which is almost as satisfying.
Happy Holidays! Enjoy wines, especially local wines, with friends and family (even if physically distant) in an uncritical, loving fashion — just as you enjoy each other.
