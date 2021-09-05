My brother, sister and I sold our family farm south of Suttons Bay earlier this year. Our parents had purchased it in the 1950’s. We’d spent summers there growing cherries, and lived during the school year on our apple orchard outside Rockford, until 1963, when we moved to Suttons Bay full time.
My dad had wanted to live in Leelanau County for many years, and this led he and his father to diversify their fruit-growing business, both geographically and crop-wise, by purchasing the farm near Suttons Bay to grow cherries.
This added another crop to the apples we grew near Rockford and Portland, and the apples and peaches in Grand Rapids.
Over the years, my family has grown fruit in many places around Michigan, but I feel that our farm near Suttons Bay has been the heart of it all.
I know my younger brother and sister feel as I do. This has been a special place for us.
The farmhouse was built sometime in the 1920’s, we believe.
It was a Montgomery Ward kit house, delivered pre-cut; it replaced an older structure that was moved across the farmyard and became storage and a granary, and eventually migrant housing, before, in turn, being demolished in the 1990’s.
My father passed away in 1987, and within a few years of that, we’d leased the farm out to other orchardists, who cared for existing orchards, removed and replanted cherries and apples, continuing farming those crops today.
My mother lived in the house until a few months before her death in 2005; and then for several years my sister’s oldest son lived there.
By 2020 he had built a home for himself and his family near his parents. We three siblings were retired, retiring, or approaching that stage in our lives. It was time to cash out, to provide for each of our old ages.
But first, before we sold the farm, we wanted to protect it as a farm for the future. We sold a conservation easement to the Leelanau Conservancy.
This means that the property cannot be split into smaller parcels, cannot be used for anything except agriculture (and in defined areas of the farm, barns, farm housing, and other structure and uses associated with an active farming operation).
We knew that the Leelanau Conservancy would, in perpetuity, enforce the terms of the conservation easement, leaving the land available for future generations of farmers to steward the land, to grow crops, to provide a living for themselves and their families.
Once that conservation easement was in place, we were ready to sell the farm.
And we have — to a couple with dreams of their own to farm and live in that place, to care for the land, to enjoy Leelanau, and to pass the place, and the love of it, on to the next farm family (maybe their children), sometime in the future.
Larry Mawby, now retired, founded L. Mawby Vineyards in Suttons Bay. Contact him at larry@mawby.wine.
