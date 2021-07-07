TRAVERSE CITY — As kids, Jake Stokes and Brent Kruscke owned, played and collected a lot of games.
But, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding a community of people to play “Magic: The Gathering” or trade Pokemon cards often was like trying to illuminate the darkness.
As young entrepreneurs, Stokes and Kruscke are lighting the way for others to learn, collect and play some of the trading card and board games of their youth. The former co-workers at Best Buy and Apple opened Lantern Games in the Garfield Shopping Center.
Kruscke and Stokes held a soft opening July 1 for their 3,000-square-foot business at 821 S. Garfield Ave. The store should be fully up and running by July 9.
“We had some people in, we gave them some tours and we took some orders down,” Stokes said of the soft opening. “We have an open sign, an open banner and a good amount of people on Facebook ready to come in.”
Lantern Games is the latest entry in tabletop board and card games in Traverse City. But Stokes and Kruscke said each business has a different emphasis and focus.
- Tabletop Underground opened downtown, underneath Coin Slot, Dec. 1, 2019. Tabletop specializes in board games and play, but is only open on the weekends.
- John Gardiner, who took over ownership of T.C. Paintball/The War Room at 1825 M-37 in March 2020, continues to offer game and hobby merchandise, including an extensive selection of Warhammer and Dungeons & Dragons miniatures and paint.
- GT Games at 974 W. South Airport Road recently expanded its non-video game offerings as well. The person who leads the other half of the business was the first to reach out on social media welcoming Lantern Games.
- A short distance away from GT Games is The Fun Factory at 1043 W. South Airport Road, which has been in business the longest in the local world of tabletop gaming and trading cards. It features multiple tables for game play.
Lantern Games is ready to carve its own niche. Stokes said Lantern Games will derive most of its business from its card-based games. He listed Magic, Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons and newcomer Flesh and Blood as its “poster four.”
“There are really no toes to step on that way,” Stokes said. “We want to have synergy with what’s around here and also provide something that’s different.”
Lantern Games is in the process of entering tens of thousands of individual Magic cards into a searchable database — categorized by condition and type — to “take traditional board games into the modern age,” Kruscke said.
While trading card games is the focus at Lantern Games, the store will offer a wide selection of more modern games like Catan and Ticket to Ride — which Stokes described as “make a night of it, party-style board games.”
Junior versions of many these offerings means “it will be games for all ages,” Stokes said.
Lantern Games plans to create several of what the owners called “overstock decks” of common trading cards and give them away for free as a way to increase exposure to those who might not be familiar with them.
Kruscke and Stokes are also planning outreach to local schools and youth clubs. That is something Kruscke is familiar with as the author of “Dusk” and “Pitch,” the first books in the planned Hollow Trilogy.
Kruscke said storytelling and math with role-playing games are creative ways to teach English.
Stokes, a Kingsley High School graduate who studied game design at Michigan State University, met the Lansing-area Kruscke while working at Best Buy and later Apple in the area.
Stokes said he was in the role of sales at those former jobs, while Kruscke did a lot of behind-the-scenes technical work. That division of duties continues at Lantern Games.
“Together we work as a fully functional operational space,” Stokes joked. “We’re two sides of the same coin.”
In additional to retail, Lantern Games has ample room in the 3,000-square-foot space for game play. There will initially be 36 seats for gaming, with further expansion possible in the future.
Magic tournaments are also in the works, in addition to game play for a wide variety of skill levels.
“We want to open leagues up to more than people that have been playing it for 30 years,” Kruscke said.
Lantern Games is open seven days a week until 8 p.m. The store opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, noon every other day.
Kruscke said those hours “may be extended for Magic tournaments.”
Stokes said Lantern Games also will live up to its name at other times.
“If our lights are on, you know we’re in the store,” he said.
More information on Lantern Games is available at www.lantern.games.
