TRAVERSE CITY — After a two-year absence, the Lake & Cottage Show is back 'Up North.'
Canceled by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the 2022 Up North Lake & Cottage Show returns to the Grand Traverse County Civic Center April 8-10.
Blue Water Promotions Owner and Show Manager Andrew MacDonald is ready to get back to business as normal. Blue Water also produces the TC Golf Show, TC Boat Show, Gaylord Boat Show and Gaylord RV Show.
"We really got hit by the pandemic; it was devastating for us," MacDonald said. "We missed six or seven shows. We gave up about a half million dollars in income."
The 2022 event — the 12th year of the Lake & Cottage Show — features exhibitors "emphasizing summer recreation, merchandise, home & cottage services," according to a release.
The show runs Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $2 for kids ages 6-15 and free for kids age 5 and younger.
Because of the missed shows, MacDonald is predicting attendance at the 2022 Up North Lake & Cottage Show will be up 20 percent over the 2019 event.
"So far, our attendance in both Gaylord and Traverse City has been quite strong," MacDonald said in a release. "Members of the public have commented that they missed us and are glad we are back. It’s reassuring, because when you are shut down, it gets a little scary wondering shen we will be able to return.
"Will the exhibitors participate and the public attend? Thankfully for us, the answer to both has been yes."
Among the long-time exhibitors returning in 2022 include Golden Fowler Home Furnishings, Labadie’s Summer Place Casuals, Creative Solutions Landscape & Tree and others, MacDonald said.
MacDonald said the expected 85 exhibitors also include several new entities like Lake Ann Barnwood, Junde Campfire Rings, Bayfront Beach & Bike, PlayMor Swing Sets, Paddlesports Warehouse, Pedego Electric Bikes and TC Golf Carts.
"We lost a fair amount of people, too," MacDonald said. "We do have a lot of new exhibitors and we're grateful for that."
More information on the Lake & Cottage Show is available at www.tccottageshow.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.