CHARLEVOIX — Lake Charlevoix Brewing Company is closing its doors a few months short of its fifth year in business.
The craft brewery and restaurant located at 111 Bridge Park Drive in Charlevoix is closing Feb. 8. The company was founded in May 2015, according to its website.
On the Lake Charlevoix Brewing Company Facebook page, a Feb. 4 post to “our LCBC family” announced “it is with a sincere bundle of emotions we must announce Lake Charlevoix Brewing will be closing our doors in downtown Charlevoix ...”
The post later stated that lease renewal negotiations with the Charlevoix Downtown Development Authority “did not go quite as we would have hoped.”
“We believe that our current situation, location and viability is just not there or quite right for this location,” the Facebook post said. “It is too early to say where LCBC will go from here, but unfortunately downtown Charlevoix will no longer be our home.”
Lake Charlevoix Brewing Company owner Round Lake Group LLC also operates the Bridge Street Tap Room in Charlevoix and the Boyne City Tap Room in Boyne City.
In other regional brewing news, North Channel Brewing in Manistee received a $100,000 Rural Development Grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
According to a release from the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, the maximum allowable grant is “for brewery expansion including the purchase and installation of canning equipment.”
Located at 86 Washington St. in Manistee, North Channel Brewing Company opened in November 2017.
In a release, North Channel Brewing co-owner Dawn Ford said the grant “allows us to purchase canning equipment and additional fermenters that will create year-round jobs, retain good workers and expand our marketing area.”
The grant is expected to provide a year-round job for three employees and allow North Channel Brewing to add two to three new employees over the next two years, according to the release.
North Channel Brewing received letters of support from the City of Manistee, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, Manistee County Visitors Bureau and the Manistee Downtown Development Authority.
A total of 20 projects were awarded a total of $1.4 million in Rural Development Grants.
North Channel was one of 110 applicants for the Rural Development grants. According to the Manistee Chamber release, a total of $8.4 million in grants were sought, about eight times the available funding for the program.
