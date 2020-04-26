LAKE ANN — Michigan’s vast forest and timber lands offer scenery and solitude, critical wildlife habitat — and abundant resources to help power its economy.
Lake Ann Hardwoods, a sawmill in northern Benzie County owned by step brothers Mark Gabrick and Mike Brigham, is part of Michigan’s multi-billion dollar hardwood industry. The company spans more than 40 years of hardwood production and distribution in the region.
The mill churns out more than a million board feet of hardwood each year, producing lumber for the furniture, construction and shipping industries. It also produces firewood, mulch, sawdust and other wood products.
The history of the sawmill stretches back even further, to its original construction in the 1940s. The current ownership dates to 1979 when it was purchased by Richard Hall, who wanted a family business to support himself and his three step sons.
“Our step dad was the reason we bought it — he wanted to find a business that kept the family together,” Brigham said. “None of us had even seen a sawmill back then.”
The family incorporated the business a few years later and changed its name to Lake Ann Hardwoods. The step brothers proved to be quick studies in the business, with Gabrick serving as the mill’s head buyer and Brigham working as the sawyer who operates the mill’s equipment. The business has 10 other employees who work in a variety of roles include timber harvesting and product delivery.
Lake Ann Hardwoods is part of Michigan’s estimated $20 billion forest products industry. According to a 2017 report from the state Department of Natural Resources, the state’s forest products sector is tied to more than $700 million in annual exports from Michigan. It also accounts for more than 37,000 jobs, representing almost 6 percent of the state’s manufacturing workforce.
Gabrick said most of the company’s hardwood is purchased within a 30-mile radius of Lake Ann. Sometimes he’ll scout the region for quality hardwood stands, and other times woodland owners will contact him with harvesting opportunities.
The wood is sorted, washed and cut at the 10-acre mill site along Almira Road, and then sold to lumber brokers across Michigan and beyond. Brokers then kiln the wood and sell it to furniture makers. Lower-quality wood is used for their products including firewood, landscape mulch, and sawdust used for animal bedding at local farms. The sawmill also stocks wood vending machines used by the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore at its Platte River and D.H. Day campgrounds in Benzie and Leelanau counties.
Among Lake Ann Hardwood’s commercial buyers is Springs Window Fashions, which produces window coverings including wood blinds and shutters at its manufacturing facility in Grayling. Mike Burket, the company’s wood development manager, said it’s the largest buyer of basswood in the U.S. He’s worked with Lake Ann Hardwoods for more than a dozen years, purchasing about a load a month of basswood from the mill. Burket said he can rely on Lake Ann Hardwood for consistent and high-quality wood.
“I can count on them to have a certain amount of production,” Burket said. “And the quality of the wood is always good.”
In four decades of operations. the step brothers have endured more than a few economic downturns. But they acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic is like nothing they’ve encountered before and will be a hardship in the weeks and months ahead. Gabrick said one of their buyers has put a six-month moratorium on wood purchases.
“This is probably a little more extreme than it’s been in the past,” Gabrick said. “Our markets are already showing the impact.”
Like many area business owners, the stepbrothers say that finding and keeping good employees is a never-ending challenge.
“Physical workers are hard to come by, and this is a physical business,” Brigham said.
Despite the challenges and the economic uncertainties ahead, Gabrick and Brigham say they’ve enjoyed their long careers in the hardwood business. They’re utilizing locally sourced materials in finished products that are used throughout the world, and are proud that every log they take in will be used somewhere in the operation.
“One hundred percent of what comes in is used for something,” Brigham said. “And in between you try and make a dollar.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.