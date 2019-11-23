Editor's note: This story was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2019 section, inside Tuesday's newspaper. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
Everywhere you look there is construction: underground infrastructure, roads, churches, libraries, schools, hospitals, hotels, housing, etc.
Building requires support from every skilled trade like equipment operators, plumbers, electricians, steel erectors, HVAC technicians, painters, finish carpenters, masons, construction managers, on and on.
We’ve all heard about the skilled labor shortage and the record low unemployment rate. Add to that the average age of craft professionals is 43, with less than 10 percent under 25 years old. Where is our future workforce going to come from? How are we going to change the misconceptions of our industry or that higher education is the only route? The answer; we will do what we do every day. We will put on our boots and get to work.
In every hardship there is an opportunity. We must get the message out that construction offers endless opportunity right out of high school, pays you well to work, and often trains you for free from professionals with years of experience.
All of this opportunity without a mountain of debt!
The Builders Exchange of NW MI is working hard to expose middle and high school students to the numerous, lucrative opportunities available, as well as promote opportunities for apprenticeships, internships, career technical centers, and scholarships. Here are just a few of the local opportunities:
- Building Tomorrow partners local contractors, NMC Construction Technology, Builders Exchange of NW MI, and the HBAGTA in a unique two-day hands-on exploration of careers in construction for middle and high school students in our 16-county district. These students can wire a light switch, operate heavy equipment, solder copper pipe and learn about the coursework/education it takes to enter a career in these fields, as well as the expected wages. This year 409 students from 8 districts participated.
- MiCareerQuest Northwest 2019 was held May 22 at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center in Traverse City. The hands-on, career and college readiness event gave 2,000 9th grade students from 30 Northwest Michigan school districts the opportunity to interact with 60 employers representing 100 occupations. Students had the chance to: talk one-on-one with experts from the region’s high-demand industries; touch, feel and work with the tools — and technology — of the trades; and walk away with in-depth and practical knowledge of today’s workplaces. To see information about MiCareerQuest Northwest 2020 visit www.nwm.org/micqnw.
- Women in Skilled Trades: WIST is working to develop programs and events to help educate and inform women about the exciting and fulfilling career opportunities in the construction skilled trades. Women make up 40 percent of the world’s workforce but are only about 5 percent of the construction workforce. Graduates of a WIST ARP are guaranteed an interview with one of the sponsoring Building Trades Union, to join their Apprenticeship Program, where they can continue their on-the-job training while getting paid.
- Going Pro in MI is a Michigan Campaign designed to elevate the perception of professional trades and to showcase opportunities and apprenticeships available in a variety of rewarding careers including Construction. According to their statistics the median income is $54,000 per year for someone in the professional trades. That is 45 percent higher than other occupations. Visit https://www.going-pro.com/ to learn more.
- NMC Construction Technology Department offers Construction Management, Carpentry, Facilities Maintenance, Electrical, HVAC/R, and Certificate programs. Most are open to advance skills or to start a new career, one night a week. Visit www.nmc.edu to learn more.
- Kirtland Community College and Gogebic Community College both have constructed new facilities on their individual campuses to offer classes and training to meet the evolving market for skilled trades. With a focus on trade education they offer enhanced learning opportunities in programs, such as welding, automation process control, wood science technology and more.
Another great resource to explore wages and careers paths is Michigan Construction’s website https://www.michiganconstruction.com.
Take the opportunity to gain exposure to a consistent, lucrative career path; an opportunity to forever see what they built with their hands in the communities where they live.
The Builders Exchange is working hard to highlight and participate in events that achieve this and expand the exciting world of construction.
Feel free to contact us at Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan, 1373 Barlow Street, Suite 4, Traverse City, MI 49686; (231) 946-5531; or www.bxtvc.com.
