BUFFALO, New York — A company on the shores of one Great Lake will feature a picture of a lighthouse from another in a new release.
Labatt Blue Light Black Cherry Seltzer Lemonade is available only in Michigan for a limited time, according to a release from Labatt USA. The 12-pack of 12-ounce slim cans features a photo of the Manistee North Pierhead Lighthouse on Lake Michigan, inside an outline of the state.
“As our second largest market in the U.S., Michigan is like a second home to Labatt,” Brand Director Janine Schoos said in a release. “We wanted to create something special for our fans here, that you won’t find anywhere else.
“We know Traverse City is the cherry capital of the world and so our team of experts brought the flavor to life in a uniquely Labatt way for this exclusive Great Lakes State pack.”
“From partnering with local non-profit organizations to featuring Michigan landmarks on packaging, Labatt feels at home in Michigan and this exclusive Black Cherry Seltzer Lemonade is yet another great example,” said Tom Clark, Director of Sales and Marketing for Fabiano Brothers, Inc., one of Labatt’s wholesalers in Michigan. “The seltzer category continues to see tremendous growth and though we have seen many new entries, Labatt sets themselves apart with this popular Michigan flavor and a great callout to Michigan on the package.”
The Black Cherry Lemonade seltzer is 5 percent alcohol by volume. Each can has 100 calories.
The Michigan-exclusive packs will be available in the state this summer. The Black Cherry will also be available in a variety 12 pack with three other flavors of hard seltzer: Classic Lemonade, Raspberry and Peach.
