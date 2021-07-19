Families across our region struggle to find quality licensed child care. Locally, child care providers report waitlists, in some cases nearly as long as their total capacity.
One Traverse City provider with multiple centers noted that their programs were filled for summer with 125 families on a waitlist.
Even if a family can find quality child care, the cost can substantially burden household finances. Depending on the type of care, the average monthly cost can vary from $700 to $1,700 a month for infant and toddler care and $650 to $1,100 a month for preschool care for full-time/full-year care.
The current situation makes it clear that quality child care is a highly complex issue that deserves the attention of our community and state. As the lead economic development organization for the Grand Traverse region, Traverse Connect recognizes that providing quality licensed child care is both a small business issue for child care provider businesses and a talent issue for companies seeking to close the gap between labor supply and demand.
We acknowledge there is a need for a two-pronged approach to quality child care: Policy changes and additional dollars for families and child care providers.
Over the last year, there has been significant movement in the child care arena. Traverse Connect and its partners in the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance were part of a child care coalition that successfully advocated for the inclusion of $1 million in the current budget for a tri-share child care pilot program that is the first of its kind in the nation.
The tri-share child care pilot program provides quality child care to families with the cost shared equally by the employer, state, and family. There are three pilot sites funded by this state appropriation, one of them being United Way of Northwest Michigan.
Traverse Connect supported United Way of Northwest Michigan’s pilot application and is excited to see the positive impact when child care providers and businesses partner to provide access to quality child care. During this budget cycle, the Alliance has been communicating with legislative leaders and advocating for additional dollars to continue expanding this promising program.
On the policy and regulatory side, the Alliance is working diligently with State House legislators on a package of recently introduced child care bills, House Bills 5041-5048. The eight bills address both regulatory reform and supply building to support child care providers and increase their capacity and strength.
Northern Michigan’s State Representatives Jack O’Malley and John Roth are vocal about the need for additional quality child care options. State Representative O’Malley’s sponsored House Bill 5041, which allows for increased ratios for family and group homes that have a proven record of success.
Roth’s House Bill 5048 helps providers locate where families live and work by giving child care providers a safe path to locate in multi-use buildings. This legislation is inspired by the Commongrounds development here in Traverse City, where efforts to locate child care near families encountered hurdles.
On the budgetary side, Michigan has substantial federal dollars that present an opportunity to make historic investments in early childhood. Traverse Connect and the Alliance recently celebrated the passing of the school aid fund budget that included an increase to the Great Start Readiness Program, which is not only educational for children but is also a community-focused child care option. This program is one piece of a comprehensive approach to offer quality child care to families; however, it is still critical to stabilize and support child care providers.
In the current budget discussions, the Alliance is advocating for increased income eligibility to allow more families access to licensed care, waived out-of-pocket copays to lift this burden for families, payment to providers based on enrollment rather than attendance to better predict revenue, and grants to providers to increase support of these small businesses in their economic recovery from the pandemic.
By collaborating with community partners and entering policy and budget discussions with a unified front, we will build a future where quality licensed child care is available to families and businesses have access to the talent they need.
