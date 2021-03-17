It’s a new year and a new legislative session — and Traverse Connect is going into its second year as a combined organization with continued focus.
The Traverse Connect Board of Directors recently approved the 2021 Traverse Connect policy framework. The framework outlines our policy agenda, which will support our region’s economic growth for the year, and how we will engage on issues that may arise.
Our local policy priorities feed into a broader effort by our partners in the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance, a coalition of 16 chambers and economic development organizations, including Traverse Connect and over 7,000 member businesses from across northern Michigan.
The Alliance publicly promoted and worked from the four pillars of rural prosperity for a number of years, and this policy platform has kept us focused. We wanted to build on the success of the four pillars, so at the beginning of 2021, the Alliance formally adopted a simple set of policy priorities for a new decade: Support, Develop, Compete.
- Support the success of existing northern Michigan businesses.
- Develop and attract a talented workforce in northern Michigan.
- Maximize the competitiveness of the rural northern Michigan business environment.
The Alliance’s policy priorities and framework for 2021 served as a base for the Traverse Connect policy framework, promoting alignment with these collective efforts. Traverse Connect investors provided input on their top policy issues for 2021 through an end-of-year survey. Our framework was then refined by the Traverse Connect Government Relations Committee and approved by our Board of Directors.
Now it’s time for action. The Alliance has identified action items for 2021, such as continue to serve as northern Michigan’s voice in COVID response and recovery discussions — and we’ve been out front in advocating for the safe reopening of all industries.
We said we would support smart regulatory reform — and we’ve gotten behind legislation offering tax parity to pass-through businesses.
We are promoting innovative regulatory reform to provide access to quality childcare, and we accepted the invitation to participate in a childcare workgroup led by the Executive Office.
Traverse Connect investors have indicated their top priorities include COVID advocacy, including funding for recovery; our regional housing supply and affordability, including funding; developing a talented workforce; a pro-business regulatory environment; and funding for education in skilled trades.
Beyond the Alliance’s work, Traverse Connect will dedicate effort to these issues, especially our regional priority of addressing our housing shortage.
During our time of recovery from the economic and health crises caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to provide focus to our advocacy work. Issues that have plagued our region for decades are now getting the attention they deserve, and advocacy organizations will need to come together to bring initiatives across the finish line.
As we implement our 2021 policy framework, we look forward to collaborating with our local and state partners to make sure our work reflects our business community’s real-time needs.
We welcome our entire region to follow along as Traverse Connect and the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance pursue public policy that positively impacts northern Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.