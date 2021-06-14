Today’s policy agenda for business organizations looks much different than in years past. Employers, working to recruit the talent they so desperately need, have been forced to enter policy spaces that have traditionally not been under their purview.
This is true in the Grand Traverse region, and our investor businesses ranked regional housing supply and affordability as their number one policy priority for 2021. We see housing as a critical barrier to attracting and growing a talented workforce.
In a 2019 Northwest Michigan Target Market Analysis, it was identified that, based on the potential for demand from current residents moving within the community, as well as people who would move here from outside the community, the market could support 5,715 additional housing units annually through 2025 in Grand Traverse County alone.
Manistee County could support 905. Charlevoix County could support 1,192. Emmet County could support 2,288. The housing shortage existed before COVID-19 and has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.
Housing is a chronic and multi-faceted issue. And while short-term rentals may be a buzzworthy topic of discussion, it is one aspect of a much larger housing issue. No one industry or organization is responsible for the current housing crisis, but we can all be a part of the solution.
Traverse Connect and the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance are proud members of the Housing Michigan Coalition supporting increased housing supply and affordability. The coalition is comprised of a diverse group of stakeholders consisting of communities, businesses, builders and associations led by several advocacy organizations, including Housing North.
The group recently unveiled its legislative agenda, and the coalition has bills moving in the State Legislature offering real solutions focused on local control, flexibility, and placing importance on workforce housing. The Housing Michigan Coalition has crafted legislation offering locally responsive tools to meet a region’s unique needs.
Our northern Michigan legislators get it. State Senator Wayne Schmidt and State Representative John Roth have partnered with the coalition and sponsored legislation. Traverse Connect and the Alliance have gone on record with the coalition in supporting their legislation.
Senator Schmidt’s Senate Bill 432 would allow local governments the ability to develop payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) policies and enter into these agreements with developers who are building or rehabbing affordable housing units. Currently, local governments don’t have the discretion to award a PILOT unless the developer is applying for, and awarded, the highly competitive MSHDA tax credits, or is utilizing other federal programs. This legislation would provide a needed tool for governments and developers to partner together to address local workforce housing needs.
Representative Roth’s House Bill 4827 would create a Residential Facilities Exemption that would allow a temporary tax abatement on qualified new housing developments in districts established by local governments. The abatement would enable renovation and expansion of aging residential units and assist in or encourage the building of new residential units in these districts.
Simply put, Housing Michigan’s bills offer more tools in the toolbox, providing additional solutions to meet Michigan’s diverse landscape and housing needs.
In addition to the policy discussions around housing, we are also excited about the potential of state dollars being designated to housing. Through the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance, Traverse Connect is supporting the Housing and Community Development Fund in the Fiscal 2022 state budget.
This housing trust fund can be used for projects like rental housing, housing rehabilitation, and community development projects located in a downtown. This tool is a flexible funding mechanism that has, in the past, funded projects all across the state, including northern Michigan. We are advocating for the Governor’s recommendation of $10 million. We also see great value in exploring the use of additional federal dollars to make a robust investment and jumpstart housing development in our state.
Northern Michigan businesses are encouraged today’s policy discussions include solutions for northern Michigan. Traverse Connect and the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance will continue to keep housing at the forefront so that we have the housing necessary to support our region’s talent and workforce. Learn more about the Housing Michigan Coalition’s work at https://housingmichigan.weebly.com/
