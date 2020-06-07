In a recent article on the value of chambers, Sarah Hubbard, the Principal of the lobbying firm Acuitas, and the advocacy partner of the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance, shared, “No other organization represents the business community like a chamber of commerce.”
In a follow-up to the article, an episode of Spotlight Podcasts continued the discussion on the value of chambers, including the role of government relations. The Alliance knows this to be true and has been hard at work — 16 chambers and economic development organizations and over 7,000 member businesses strong — advocating for rural northern Michigan businesses.
We’ve been here all along — and now more than ever. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have worked to ensure we best represent northern Michigan businesses and serve as their voice. We’ve done that by calling business owners, talking with their employees, and collecting their feedback through surveys, like the Regional Reopening Plan.
The Alliance has been working to ensure that businesses have access to resources, and we’ve been advocating for additional resources, like funding options at the federal level.
We’ve been monitoring important issues to ensure that the northern Michigan perspective is included, like submitting feedback to and meeting with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission on behalf of our bars and restaurants.
We’ve helped prep businesses for reopening through industry forums on manufacturing, construction, retail, and more.
We know that business owners’ time is precious — which is why we’ve worked to connect them with experts — like the unemployment webinar with leaders from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
In order for us to advocate for our region’s businesses, the Alliance also knows it’s important for us to stay up-to-date on the newest information and be knowledgeable on policies that affect rural northern Michigan.
We’ve hosted discussions for our Alliance members so we can better serve our communities — like a budget boot camp to prep members on the state budget process or a housing discussion on how to address issues amplified by COVID-19.
After weeks of advocacy, the Alliance joined the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in announcing the reopening of certain businesses in rural northern Michigan. And while it was certainly an accomplishment to be recognized for our advocacy efforts, we know the hard work is not over; in fact, it’s just begun. We will be relentless until all of our businesses have the opportunity to safely reopen and our communities may begin the recovery process.
