KINGSLEY — After losing its planned 2020 debut to the pandemic, the village of Kingsley is ready to roll out its first business expo.
The “Kingsley Rocks! Business Expo” is scheduled for May 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Rock of Kingsley, located at 115 E. Blair St., will host the free event originally scheduled for May 2020.
Sharon Neumann, director of programming and communications at The Rock of Kingsley, said 20 companies offering goods and services in Kingsley and the nearby area will be at the event.
Neumann said there will be a limit of 90 people inside the building — half of its allowed capacity — at any time. The 90-person limit includes the exhibitors.
“You’ll come in one door, maintain social distancing, visit every exhibitor and come out another door,” Neumann said of the design of the event.
Since some planning went into the 2020 expo that didn’t happen, Neumann said it was important to hold it in 2021.
“We know that everyone has been experiencing an extended sense of disconnectedness in the community,” she said. “Now that we can do it safely, we felt this was important to get this down on the calendar and help the businesses and the community to reconnect.”
One of the other COVID-19 measures put in place by expo organizers was to limit the number of businesses inside the facility. Neumann said organizers had to turn some companies away, a sign of growth in the village.
“We had to limit it,” she said. “There would have been more, because Kingsley is growing. There is a lot happening in Kingsley right now.”
Neumann said The Rock of Kingsley has mirrored the growth of local business. Neumann said programming for youth, seniors through the Grand Traverse County Senior Care Network and the community in general has the facility talking expansion to meet the needs.
Prior to the pandemic, The Rock of Kingsley saw a 52 percent participation increase in programming participation.
Every person entering the “Kingsley Rocks! Business Expo” will receive a ticket for a door prize. Drawings for door prizes will be done at the end of the event and winners will be notified by phone.
Neumann said The Rock will provide a number of $25 Visa gift cards. She said each of the exhibitors will provide a prize for the drawing.
“There are a lot of prizes,” she said.
The Snack Shack inside The Rock will be open during the event to provide items for purchase.
