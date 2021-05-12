KINGSLEY — Two Kingsley businesses didn’t need to look far to find new homes.
Both could see their new locations — because they were right across the street.
Kingsley Floral and Gifts relocated from 121 S. Brownson Ave. to 104 S. Brownson Ave. on April 23. Absolute Building Solutions moved in November from two buildings on Main Street in the village into the site of the former laundromat at 119 E. Main St.
A desire to own rather than lease was the reason behind Kingsley Floral and Gifts shifting from one corner of Brownson Avenue to the other, the former longtime home of the library.
It also provided co-owners Karla Blackmer and Stephanie Bugai additional room to bloom. The two purchased the business June 1, 2020.
“We were leasing our previous space and my husband and I were able to purchase the building we are in now,” Blackmer said. “It gives us four to five times more space and a better location with lots of traffic.”
The former home of Kingsley Floral & Gifts was 260 square feet. The new space offers 1,200. She said the old location had a glass door, but otherwise had limited natural light.
“We really liked it. It was just too small, especially during our busy times like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day,” Blackmer said.
Absolute Building Solutions also moved for space reasons. ABS co-owner Matt Douglass assisted Kingsley Floral & Gifts move its big flower cooler across Brownson Avenue.
“We were outgrowing the space at both of the buildings, both the office (108 E. Main St.) and shop (116 E. Main St.) spaces,” said Douglass, the majority owner of ABS along with business partners Brian Warren and Chase Williams.
Douglass purchased a pair of buildings along M-37 south of Chum’s Corner, but never moved in. He later sold those two buildings in a deal expected to close this summer.
Kingsley Village Council trustee Dan Walton mentioned the former Kingsley Laundromat was for sale. At a showing, Douglass realized the more than 4,000-square-foot building was better suited for his needs.
“I never realized how big that building was,” said Douglass, who sold the other buildings to Dr. Clay Skrzypczak for Kingsley Vision Care.
Besides, Douglass was happy doing business where he grew up. Douglass has been self-employed since 2002 and launched ABS in 2013.
“We wanted to stay in Kingsley,” he said. “Kingsley has been real good to us. Once you have that presence, people use us because we’ve been in the community.”
Douglass said Absolute Building Solutions has two divisions, one for residential and light commercial roofing, the other for commercial interiors. He said the company averages eight roofing projects in Kingsley each year.
ABS currently has 16 employees. “I could use five more,” Douglass said.
