Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2021 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
The heat of the regional real estate market re-entry is not over yet — or so the market professionals at our National Association of REALTORS® would have us believe. A decade of year-over-year market improvement records forecasts continued improvement. Wishful thinking? I do not imagine this is wishful at all. The basic numbers of willing buyers and hesitant sellers will most likely continue throughout 2022 and frankly, well beyond.
While there is a bit of a cooling off period on the horizon, or so these same experts say, this will be mostly due to buyers waiting for pricing to stabilize. In the past such hesitancy by the real estate buyers meant higher rental occupancy rates but now the availability of rentals is also challenged. REALTORS® are experiencing a new phenomenon and that is “love letters” from potential renters to landlords and leasing companies all vying for a position for the dwindling rental inventory.
While inventory expansion of rental units during the last two years started to ease tension in that sector, the stalling out of builder’s capacity and supply chain issues has hobbled even the best efforts of the construction industry. There is an expectation that this market behavior will continue for another few years and for these reasons monthly rents are approaching the level of homeowner mortgage monthly payments, again giving renters pause when it comes to rentals.
What to do?
While there is a great deal of exasperation occurring in the residential real estate market, this angst may be contributing to the increase in investment markets and investor interest in the conversion of commercial real estate holdings into residential real estate inventory. This phenomenon is taking place across the globe. The catalyst for this shift in thinking obviously has been through three distinct but connected events: the pandemic, the expansion of international investment, and of course global migration.
This trifecta of externalities will have an impact on Michigan and our Northern Michigan region both directly and indirectly and we’ll begin to feel that pressure, if we haven’t already, in the next year to eighteen months.
Sadly, we’re ill-prepared to handle the level of interest from both domestic and foreign investment. The canary in the coal mine has been the tourism industry, which has promulgated the explosion in both the hospitality industry and the real estate industry. Since the pandemic, no industry has suffered more than the hospitality industry — and yet the tourists keep coming to the region, and many times they inquire about buying real estate. The statistics prove this out when we look at pricing and days-on-market records.
It may be crazy, but weirdly simple anecdotes signal the increasing value of the region.
Things like two sitting presidents and vice presidents visiting the region in the last couple of years. Or the vast increase in the number of private jets at the general aviation terminal at Cherry Capital Airport during the months of the equestrian festival in Acme Township. The number of times areas of Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula pop up on the “Best of” lists, which themselves become a siren song that beckons new visitors and ultimately converts them to residents. All of these raise the bar on regional real estate investment.
Again, the facts tell the story and that narrative foretells the need of 6,000 single family units of housing and 12,000 rental units in our region now, just to meet current demand. This translates to billions of dollars in development and additional infrastructure that should already be in the production pipeline.
Beyond development dollars, this paroxysm of demand also means an accelerated mandate for skilled tradespersons who can simply do stuff. The community colleges across the country have sounded this alarm for the past 20 years and it’s time for all of us to encourage and support these programs.
The pandemic did not derail our real estate market and I doubt that anything short of a direct hit to the Earth by an asteroid will derail it in the foreseeable future.
As the National Association of REALTORS® adopts an ESG (environmental, social and governance) approach to real estate and defines how the markets will work moving forward, it is really just time for everyone to roll up their sleeves and build the sustainable future we’d like to see.
