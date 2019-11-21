Editor's note: This story was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2019 section, inside Tuesday's newspaper. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
This may be the 10th Economic Outlook article I’ve composed for the regional real estate industry since arriving in Traverse City in mid-October of 2007. During that time period, our industry has seen the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows. Well, almost — because we’re not done yet. Permit me to explain.
During the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009 and the bursting of the housing bubble — coupled with the global financial collapse — our regional real estate market took a hit.
Everyone was feeling for the bottom of the trough, and while there was significant attrition in our home values and sale activity, our region fared substantially better than the rest of the state and the nation. While other counties in the state were watching out-migration of population and expanding foreclosure and short sale activity in their wake, Grand Traverse County actually posted a 1.5 percent population gain.
How do I know this? Because a chap from The Economist tabloid in the London Times called me to ask what was happening here, as he’d seen this outlier in his data.
My reply to him was simple. “Sir, have you ever been here?” I asked.
His response was “no” and, furthermore, he also wasn’t sure how far we were from downtown Detroit.
To this response, I commented that if he were to come and visit this area, the answers to his questions about how we were gaining population would become very clear, as clear as the waters of Grand Traverse Bay.
Our region, by and large, began its real estate value rebound long before many other markets felt the bottom — likely driven by young retirees who decided to cash out and move to northern Michigan.
For the past nine years, we have posted increasing property values, eventually breaking records set at the top of the bubble in 2006. Since then, we’ve posted year-over-year property values and sales records. While there is no guarantee that this will continue, the strength of this real estate market has been proven.
As long as this region’s citizens protect its natural assets, bucolic character and agricultural heritage, the real estate market thrives.
In past articles, I’ve stated that externalities will have the most positive or negative effects on our sales numbers. Since 2010, these outside influencers have been in our favor — especially as our region garners more positive global exposure.
The migration of early retirees was the first wave that landed on our shores.
Now we’re addressing the second wave of migration, from younger consumers who are discovering the uniqueness of the region and our many natural assets. The crest of this second wave are Millennials (born 1981 to 1996), to whom safety and security are paramount in their criteria. This age group, now that they have chosen to live here, is having a profound effect on how our regional communities are changing.
Soon we’ll be visited by Gen Z (born 1997 and forward), the leading edge of this next generation who are just entering college and the workforce, and who are extremely tech savvy. Technology and robust multi-modal transportation will be the great equalizer between rural communities and urban centers.
Millennials and Gen Z will define the real estate industry for the next few decades. Locations like our region will most likely be their preferred destinations.
So, two terms intrinsically linked with real estate going forward will be migration and sustainability.
While there is currently a migration to urban areas, at some point many of these younger buyers will seek an alternative to those locations — because technology and transportation will allow the socialization they thrive on to readily exist without the need for them to actually be there.
Peaceful coexistence with a natural landscape will become desirable and will be exceptionally valued by those with young families.
Recently, a member of a visiting Australian developer group that owns local property chatted with me about our market. He said to me “You’re really bullish on Traverse City, aren’t you?”
I told the group to spend a little time out in the region and they would understand why.
Upon my arrival in 2007, I was given a button that said, “Growth Happens — Let’s Decide How.”
Today I believe that bit of advice is more relevant than ever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.