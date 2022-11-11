Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2022 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
When it comes to the topic of real estate most of the questions begin with “How’s the market?” which is understandable except that in the last few months everyone it seems wants that question in real-time. By this I mean days not weeks, or months, and sometimes within hours.
No kidding, the amount of data being bandied about has turned real estate into a hyper speed commodity market just like the Dow, NASDAQ, S&P 500, and other exchanges that can change in hours, minutes and seconds.
These markets also follow global markets as the world turns and one day, you’re happy with the results and the next day your hopes can come crashing down. The buy/sell cycles are responding to other markets and economists, pundits, and real estate experts are adjusting their reporting at blinding rates, and sometimes they’re not well informed but instead are fanning the hysteria.
First of all, let’s consider the interest rate on real estate mortgages. I bought my first home in the mid-1970’s. We used my then father-in-law’s banker who did us a “favor” by giving us a 30-year fixed rate mortgage at 9¾ % rate when the prevailing rate was 10¼%, and he claimed that we better take it because we’d never see that low of a rate again in our lifetime. By the early 1980s the 30-year fixed rate hit 21% and that banker seemed brilliant.
Fast-forward to early 2021 when my wife and I refinanced our home (2.99%) and commercial properties (4.125%).
Yes, for a multitude of reasons the market for real estate financing has run a 50-year gambit and we re-financed many times during that time window, always taking advantage of reductions in the mortgage lending process whenever it dropped one to two percentage points.
Like it is said in the books and movies of The Hunger Games, “May the odds be ever in your favor” and by and large they have. Now, as a ratcheting back is occurring in the housing market and with many years of historically low interest rates in the rearview mirror, some are predicting dire consequences. As a part of the inflation reduction strategy, it is simply amazing to hear housing experts predict the collapse of the housing market just like, or even worse than, the housing bubble and the subsequent Great Recession of 2007–2009.
There are a lot of different variables between then and now that simply do not support this except for one common thread. Some would call this common thread greed or avarice, but a recent high-level investor I follow identified it better as envy.
Look, for those who were unable to take advantage of the market and interest rates over the last three years I understand the frustration. But if one were to track real estate markets and interest rates over the last 50 years my guess is that a 6% to 7% rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage would likely turn out to be an average to a below average rate. While housing in our regional market is expensive compared to post-Great Recession housing and construction costs are considerably higher too one has to ask the question “Did we have it so good for so long and were we operating below market others markets value that now we’re just catching up”?
This is a really big question to answer without data and data right now is king. In the world of real property valuation, it’s called Proptech, and this is the disruptive innovation that is redefining the world of organized real estate. It is also the latest haven for speculation and investment.
In just the last year alone it is estimated that over $300 billion has been invested in proptech and currently it is trending at around $60 billion a month. Five years ago, we were told by real estate industry professionals that in inordinate amount of money was entering the real estate industry and now we’re really starting to see its impact.
Our national association has provided some information about proptech designed to assist our membership understand this developing field and the tools currently available and those that are yet to come.
This is changing how Realtors will define and perform their role using blockchain technology, data lakes, cryptocurrency and other emerging tech tools and services. These innovations are really impacting the multiple listing services and how they will function to keep up with rapidly transformational variations in order to build more transparency and consumer-based informational systems and safeguards.
While the residential and commercial real estate markets are reacting to a staccato of economic inputs, the real estate industry is going through some real operational, policy and legal disruptions too.
This next year will see many changes, almost all directed at consumer benefit and transparency. As the residential and commercial real estate markets stabilize from the crash of the Great Recession and a decade or more of record-breaking recovery, 2023 will stand out as a year of redefinition and reinvention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.