Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Momentum '22 special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
On a recent trip to Atlanta, Georgia, plus Savannah and Charleston, South Carolina, I noticed one thing all these cities had in common as our plane approached by air. Sky cranes — and dozens of them.
Looking out the window you could see new construction and redevelopment happening everywhere.
Things are booming down South and there are no signs that slowing down is on the horizon, even in the suburb and exurb areas around these locales.
Discussions in Atlanta with my peers from other parts of the U.S. and Canada confirms that all of their markets are experiencing similar growing pains in the same way as our region.
Queries of those in the hospitality real estate industry also generated comments that they do not believe the floodgates are totally open yet.
In their opinion, pent-up demand has yet to hit maximum overdrive according to these on-the-ground types, and they estimate we’ll experience this unexpressed release until the fourth quarter of 2022. Their proof? Expansions of hotels and conference and meeting facilities is rampant at a time when one might think otherwise.
Flying back into Cherry Capital Airport, I did not see sky cranes — but I did see plenty of construction happening.
From a few thousand feet in the air on an eastbound approach, it was astounding to see the amount of existing and new housing that was visible. Unless you get airborne, it is hard to actually observe the skeletal framework of new homes and apartments being developed. Harder still to see from ground level is the amount of earthwork that is occurring in preparation of future projects. These locations were visible in Wexford County, Benzie County, Leelanau County and Grand Traverse County as the plane completed its vectored flightpath.
To the casual observer, this level of development may not even register.
But to someone in the housing industry, these changes give some encouragement that new development is looking promising for our residential and commercial markets.
Regardless of all of the economic outliers assaulting consumers at this time, the need for more housing stock is not estimated to abate even a little for several years as the construction industry plays catch up.
A recent review of the regional Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS inventory numbers reveals only about a four-week supply of listings — and almost half of these are vacant land. Typically, a four- or five-month supply is considered normal.
Other markets like Grand Rapids have reported a one-week supply — which indicates that many listings are not even getting into the MLS system before they are absorbed.
Because the MLS is the primary real-time data stream to the popular real estate portals, by the time consumers discover a listing on these portals those listings are most likely already under contract and on their way to a closing.
Simply put, it is not a “build it and they will come” scenario — but rather it is a “they’re already here and waiting to pounce on anything that presents itself” reality.
The amount of cash that has entered the real estate market in the last five years has been described as unimaginable.
The percentage of cash transactions has increased multiple times since a decade ago and cash is also many times the determining factor on who “wins” the bidding wars for real property.
Consumers who are new to our regional market and uneducated in the nuance of our localities are at a distinct disadvantage. Reports of properties purchased sight unseen, with waived inspections — and buyer remorse — are becoming more frequent as a result of the scarcity of inventory and the demand.
A year ago, in this very publication I cautioned against the drive to continue the pace of the economic development efforts in our region because we were outpacing our ability to maintain appropriate residential and commercial real estate market demands.
While many well-meaning groups have been discussing ways to solve our housing problems, the real issue is time.
From conceptual thinking to a shovel in the ground can be approximately two to three years for commercial projects and a year or two for residential completion and a certificate of occupancy.
We simply cannot move fast enough to lower the heat in our regional real estate market in a meaningful way.
Looking at things from a few thousand feet up, however, indicates that plenty of hard-working people are doing their best — in spite of the pandemic, supply shortages, labor shortages, and increasing cost of money. Occasionally, we should all adjust our perspective so we can see what’s really going on around us.
My recent experience has made me optimistic about our region’s future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.