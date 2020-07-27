Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Rise special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine click here to read Rise in its entirety online.
A disturbing trend is emerging in our region. You see this trend reported in the media, you hear it at township, village and city meetings, and it is spoken of in conversations among friends, neighbors and families.
This trend has a name — it’s a moniker I’d never heard until a senior member of our Realtor® community uttered it to me during a conversation about two years ago.
The term was BANANA, which is an acronym that stands for “Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anyone.” When I first heard it, I — like others since — chuckled.
And then, just like me, they nodded their heads in a knowing response.
Trust me when I say it’s a thing, just as NIMBY, “Not In My Back Yard,” is a thing.
Now I know there will be folks out there who will not like to hear this, but all one needs to do is review the public comments from just about any public meeting where there’s a plan to build any new construction, or new roads, or new infrastructure in advance of potential areas for development.
You will note the push-back from some, not all, who don’t care what the plan is, they just plain don’t want the development of real estate period.
I have been at meetings where some of the naysayers are from a different township or community.
Many are the reasons why they don’t want it and in some cases, I too could probably agree — but here is the rub.
Virtually everywhere, there is a need for residential and commercial real estate development.
For the better part of a decade there simply wasn’t any and yet the population kept expanding, young people grew up and needed housing, families split and one household became two or more, parents got older and needed to find new living solutions in retirement communities or assisted living facilities.
More than a decade ago, this region saw these things were occurring — we even did a 50-year land-use and transportation plan called The Grand Vision to address the coming changes. At the heart of this visioning process was the acknowledgement that “Growth Happens — Let’s Decide How” and a strategy was drafted to deal with this growth.
Most of the growth and development was supposed to happen where infrastructure already existed and, in an effort to reduce urban sprawl, this was described by many to be the cities, towns and villages.
The premise was that this approach would make better use of empty spaces in these locations, reduce the need for larger more costly roads, water, sewer and utility systems and over time would make our region more manageable. Such a plan required higher density in these locations than what existed then.
A few things got missed in this strategy, though they were hard to imagine during the economic downturn at the time of this 50-year plan.
First, the recession hit, and then the economy turned around faster in this region than anywhere else in Michigan, and for that matter the country.
Second, there was growth driven by a higher migration of retirees and millennials than what was predicted, which absorbed existing housing stock at a rate higher than what was normal.
Commercial inventory, while somewhat slower to recover than residential, picked up at a higher-than-average pace in the past few years because of new business startups and expansions.
This will continue and more new jobs will require more new housing stock.
Third, nobody was developing or building the various price strata of housing solutions and workspaces that would be required until we were already behind the market needs curve.
Regardless of the short-term rental conundrum which is distracting us from the real conversation about the need for more housing stock, which is an issue we’re still not aggressively confronting.
This then leads to the one factor that was known but was not prepared for adequately — which was the preparedness of people to accept that this region had developed momentum and that this in turn accelerated real estate activity which had outpaced our regional housing supply chain.
Now some think we can stop the inertia that was created by just saying “no” to everything. That’s just bananas.
