TRAVERSE CITY — The KFC restaurant at 720 E. Front St. will reopen Monday under new ownership.
It closed in December 2018.
Northland Investments Inc., which has operated for more than 25 years in northern Michigan, in mid-2019 acquired the two Traverse City KFC locations from Rudoni Management Inc., of Mount Pleasant, said Northland Marketing Director Darla Bowen.
Northland is the parent company of Bells & Birds Inc., of Houghton Lake, which operates several Yum! Brands franchise restaurants in northern Michigan, including four Taco Bell franchise locations in Traverse City.
The Bells & Birds name is a play off its franchises: Taco Bell and KFC’s signature chicken.
The company planned to hire 10 to 15 people during an Oct. 9 hiring event at the Front Street restaurant.
The Front Street KFC this summer was remodeled inside and out. It features KFC’s American Showman design aesthetic, according to a release, which includes elements that feature KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders.
It can seat 56. It will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Special $3 deals will be offered Oct. 28 through Nov. 1. Guests on Nov. 1 will be able to register for a chance to win free Kentucky Fried Wings for a year.
Bells & Birds Inc. and sister companies Mariane Inc. and Blaze Midwest Inc. own and operate a total of 16 fast-casual and 52 quick-serve restaurants in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
The Kentucky-based KFC Corporation is associated with more than 20,500 KFC outlets in more than 125 countries and territories.
