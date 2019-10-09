TRAVERSE CITY — A hiring event is scheduled for Oct. 9 at the KFC restaurant at 720 E. Front St.
According to a release from Bells & Birds, Inc. of Houghton Lake, the hiring event will be from 2-4 p.m. The company plans to hire 10-15 new employees including shift supervisor, cook and team member.
Bells & Birds, Inc. operates several Yum! Brands franchise restaurants in northern Michigan, including the KFC at 311 N. U.S. 31 South. Northland Investments, Inc., the parent company of Bells & Birds, has operated for more than 25 years in northern Michigan.
Northland Investments Marketing Director Darla Bowen said the company this summer acquired the two Traverse City KFC locations from Rudoni Management Inc. of Mount Pleasant.
The Front Street KFC restaurant closed in December 2018.
Bowen said plans are for the Front Street location to reopen by the end of the month.
Bowen said Northland Investments operates four Taco Bell franchise locations and two KFC franchises in Traverse City.
The Oct. 9 hiring event features on-site interviews. Candidates should bring photo identification to apply for a position.
There also will be food tasting and an opportunity to win door prizes.
Those unable to attend the hiring event can apply online at www.Jobs.KFC.com.
Bells & Birds offers flexible schedules, scholarship opportunities and a GED program. Bowen said Bells & Birds employees were awarded more than $25,000 in scholarships in 2019.
