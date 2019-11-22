Editor's note: This story was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2019 section, inside Tuesday's newspaper. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
Travelers hear it and see it every day: Change echoes throughout airport concourses across the world.
In Traverse City, Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) has experienced record growth in the last 10 years. Today, we are standing at the front door of our local airport’s future. Thanks to hard work by community members and leaders, Northern Michigan is now a list topping travel destination.
With that in mind, TVC’s focus for 2020 will be ensuring strong connections to global travel for local residents and visitors alike.
We are no longer a small northern outpost. Impulse flying and full market airline systems connecting TVC is the new norm.
In 2019, five airlines serve TVC with 15 destinations bringing in the first Ultra Low-Cost Carrier — Allegiant Air. Airlines have increased use of 70-plus-seat aircraft in the market, with Allegiant using high-density A320 with 186 seats. This year saw service added to Washington D.C. (Dulles), Charlotte, Sarasota, Tampa/St. Pete Clearwater, Punta Gorda/Ft. Meyers, Orlando/Sanford, Phoenix/Mesa, and expanded schedules from our traditional hubs. TVC is truly our connection to the world, and the front door to Traverse City for visitors. This growth happened in direct response to community needs and feedback. However, to keep TVC successful, I encourage everyone consider supporting TVC carriers when it’s time to travel.
In addition to expanded service, it is critical to TVC to be good stewards of our property and environment.
Airports, including TVC, are focusing on reducing carbon footprints. Renewable power is about serving customers by reducing energy consumption and costs — reduce costs for airlines brings more service.
TVC is partnering with Traverse City Light and Power to bring sustainable energy projects that provide such savings. As we consider renovations and construction, TVC also will be looking at meeting energy goals by replacing inefficient buildings with modern energy efficient construction.
Beyond growth and sustainability, the Northwestern Regional Airport Commission established the Airport Governance Advisory Committee in the spring of 2019 with the task to review the airport’s current governance model and investigate the feasibility of becoming a regional Airport Authority. Members of the committee included both owners of the airport — Leelanau and Grand Traverse Counties — as well as the Airport Commission.
This team held open meetings where the committee and the community heard from industry professionals, airport administration, legal counsel, commissioners and administrators from Grand Traverse and Leelanau Counties, airport stakeholders and community stakeholders. In September, the committee invited members of the public and state and local officials to attend and provide feedback on the airport’s governance model.
Nearly 60 people attended and provided comment. This was a clear example of the airport’s commitment to transparency. I encourage all community members to share their feedback related to airport operations and thank those who attended the September meeting. The Airport Commission looks to make recommendations by early December.
New business opportunities continue to grow at TVC with the recent change in ownership of ASI to privately-owned Executive Air Transport/Tulip City Air Service, an aviation-services provider from Muskegon. Terry Boer, president and owner, looks to establish a new FBO, which will compete with the existing Av Flight operation. While they are already using the former ASI office at TVC to conduct charter operations, the company expects to begin handling transient aircraft sometime in 2020.
All of these initiatives come together to create a strong TVC that benefits residents and the community’s economic prosperity.
We experienced another record-breaking year with an estimated 557,848 passengers. Airlines such as Allegiant will fundamentally create new pools of discretionary travelers from all of Michigan. With the community’s support, airlines will continue to look at TVC and markets like it from a revenue composition, not passenger volume.
The future brings speed, cost-efficiency, technology and change. TVC airline service is now far more diversified, as the value equation of air travel has changed completely.
But we can’t do it alone. To be able to offer affordable flights to exciting destinations we need the community’s support.
I invite everyone to learn more about TVC, consider flying locally and encouraging TVC as a destination for friends and family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.