Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2021 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
The popular movie title “Back to the Future” describes the euphoria the industry has experienced over the last 18 months.
The airport industry normally cycles with the economic influencers that have historically affected business: 9/11; 2008 economic recession; and now the pandemic.
Travel today is trending differently as we find passenger numbers during the pandemic dip to levels not seen since the 1940’s.
Presently, the “back to the future” trend provided growth records recently achieved this summer.
Future predictions of unprecedented growth at TVC by Michael Boyd — CEO of Boyd Group International, an aviation forecast consultant for airports and airlines — names TVC/Cherry Capital as 17th among the top-growing airports in the country, 2019 through 2025.
Consumer travel habits changed during the pandemic. The recovery is not just based on a want to travel but an absolute need.
Travel has been leisure focused throughout 2021. Businesses have exhausted the digital technology platforms and are realizing projects must continue even during the pandemic.
Airlines are returning their schedules to levels between 80 and 90 percent of 2019.
The increasing schedule changes are because of the United States lifting the international travel ban on Nov. 8, 2021.
Destinations across the United States are recovering very differently depending on their strength in the leisure markets. That is why TVC has seen record passengers in 2021.
Northern Michigan is a dream destination for travelers to socially distance and experience the natural beauty our region offers.
The airport is adapting with these ever-changing trends by understanding that, to grow, our organization must change.
The new Airport Authority looks to be the catalyst for economic growth as we prioritize our strategic initiatives that focus on sustainable operations.
The airline terminal is the next major project that will evolve the facility from a 5-jet-bridge operation to a 14-jet-bridge operation over the next 15 to 20 years.
The organization will continue to develop air service with the focus on the great carriers already at TVC: Allegiant, American, Delta and United.
Seventeen nonstop destinations is a new record for TVC.
We now realize the airports’ ability to attract new destinations expands beyond the East Coast. Aircraft technology makes TVC an access point to the global economy.
The outlook for cargo remains strong, especially for TVC as we continue to see growth. Our region still brings in more consumables than we send out, but as we return to work, we see that trend more in balance.
Business/General Aviation has continued to see growth as travelers turned to private aviation during the pandemic. We saw this trend at TVC, as private aircraft operators provided service this summer for the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival.
The industry remains concerned on two major fronts: labor and fuel.
The lack of labor is no stranger to northern Michigan, but the airline industry has been one of the most affected. The rising cost of jet fuel also will slow the economic rebound the airlines need to return from the pandemic to profitable levels.
The future at TVC remains bright, while challenging work is ahead.
The full support from our region, in making TVC the hometown airport, will ensure the continued growth and strength of its air service.
