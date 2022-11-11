Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2022 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
The recovery from COVID and the economic effects of inflation will change how airlines provide service to the domestic network in 2023.
Industry traffic and capacity trends are improving, but the recovery varies by region, airline type, and airport size. While airline load factor and fares are bouncing back, cost pressures due to aircraft economics (primarily fuel and staffing) will continue to drive which communities still have service.
Throughout the pandemic, the airlines have cut service at over 67 airports across the U.S. and this trend continues. Airports that cannot support large regional jets will not be able to remain an asset to the airline network system. The new standard is the 66 to 76 seat regional jet market with high load factors and less frequency. Airline network planners are focused on fares that work for the carrier’s cost structure, while at the same time stay focused on demand that balances business, leisure, and personal travel to create the opportunity for growth.
The landscape is extremely competitive, and the risk is remarkably high for an airline to invest in communities that operate under government subsidy or with aircraft that have 50 seats or less. Pilot unions are telling the airlines that they are over-serving communities or that the network has too many communities creating a shortage of pilots. Airlines look at the shortage as a result of a change in regulation and retirements.
Either way, communities must fill planes to maintain service.
In 2023, it is more important than ever for you, the air travelers of Northern Michigan, to choose to utilize your local air service option of TVC, and not those that are three to four hours away.
Several factors influence your choice of whether to fly from TVC or to use another airport, but many may take for granted that air service will always be in our community.
This is no longer true when one passenger can be the difference between a route’s success or failure. Passengers are now realizing that if you do not use the local airport, the result will be a loss of service.
The living proof is here today. TVC’s success in serving 17 destinations continues because of our community’s use of the airport. Growth in the future will depend on how our business, leisure and personal travel can support and stimulate the air service market. Our demand needs to remain high enough to support these high load factors, especially with low-cost carriers and ultra-low-cost carriers like Allegiant. TVC has focused on larger aircraft options as the small regional aircraft retire and we continue to keep our costs low so that incumbent airlines will have route success and look to expand.
Seasonal service is a wonderful way to introduce new opportunities to evaluate a market’s success. New entrant airlines look at this peak time to minimize risk and to fill gaps in our geographic service area. As the market continues to improve, so will your air service opportunities, but only if you continue to fly TVC.
Airline economics have also been affected by the pilot shortage. The pipeline for pilots is being filled every day from great schools like our very own Northwestern Michigan College Aviation Program.
However, these programs need investment to expand their facilities and aircraft fleets to meet the long waiting lists to enter their programs. Today is the best day to have a career as a pilot.
While this may not be the overall best year ever at TVC, it will rank in the top three, as our airport remains committed to its four great carrier partners: Allegiant, American, Delta, and United. TVC asks for our Northern Michigan air travelers’ commitment as well to help keep Cherry Capital Airport strong and to remain a highly sought destination for the world to see. Please visit us at www.tvcairport.com.
