TRAVERSE CITY — Christmas presents still will be exchanged.
Black Friday still will occur in 2020. Ditto with Small Business Saturday 24 hours later, and Cyber Monday two days after that.
But the look of holiday shopping — which ‘traditionally’ begins with Black Friday on the day after Thanksgiving — will probably look drastically different during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online shopping continues to grow nationally and regionally as one response, partly as a way to find a better deal and partly as a way of avoiding crowded stores — a coronavirus couplet. But some of the more traditional brick-and-mortar stores have turned to new ways to safely shop and increase sales during this turbulent time.
At My Secret Stash, customers, if they don’t feel comfortable going into the 122 Cass Street gift store in person, can go virtual shopping. But it’s more about having owner Karen Hilt shop with than for you.
“It’s basically like making an appointment to shop with me or (manager) Scott (Drzewiecki),” Hilt said.
Shopping Safely
A virtual shopping visit to My Secret Stash begins with signing up online for free at www.mysecretstash.com. Emails then are exchanged to determine how many people the customer is shopping for, what kind of things they like and a spending budget.
Then Hilt will set up a time when the store is less busy — early, late, slightly before opening or just after closing work best — and shop for holiday gifts. Hilt will use “whatever video means work best” for the customer. She can tour the store with Zoom, FaceTime or even Skype.
“It’s like shopping in person, but it’s on video,” Hilt said. “It gives them the feel of being in the store, but it keeps them safe.”
Hilt said the video component is key because not everything in the store is online. Since My Secret Stash merchandise is crafted by artisans throughout the state, some items — like Petoskey stone jewelry — are unique.
After shopping, purchases are available for pickup in-store or curb-side, or can even be shipped.
Hilt said she started the live virtual shopping when retail first closed down because of the pandemic this spring. She said more than 20 customers have taken advantage of the service, including one memorable experience with a woman shopping during a meal break from a theme park in Florida.
“I think as more people realize it’s something we can do, we’ll do more of it,” she said.
Local atmosphere
“It’s keeping that local feel,” Hilt added. “Anyone can shop online, but it’s having a person at the other end to ask questions. And we like humans.”
To replace the cancellation of men’s and ladies’ nights in December, Hilt will hold some private shopping events in December. She said they’ll be scheduled outside of normal hours and include some special giveaways similar to men’s and ladies’ night.
The Red Dresser Marketplace, which implemented a host of safety measures when retail reopened Memorial Day weekend, has put its twist on the “private shopping experience” at 956 W. South Airport Road.
“We will be offering private shopping times for small groups of five to 15 of your besties,” the Red Dresser Facebook post said. “There will be a $10/person fee to reserve your time, and this fee will be used as store credit during your shopping trip. We are committed to keeping our customers and families safe and will continue with our mask requirements, sanitizing station and 6-foot social distancing.”
Private-shopping times began on Friday. The Red Dresser issued ticketed times for its three-day Holiday Market Nov. 13-15.
Call the Red Dresser at (231) 929-8150 for availability.
Phone, Online Expands
Some stores like Cherry Republic have seen shopping trends change in a variety of ways in 2020. It has helped offset a decline in other areas, Cherry Republic marketing director Andrew Moore said.
“Traffic in our stores has been down due to COVID,” he said. “But what we have seen is our web presence and our mail-order phone presence expand.”
Moore said Cherry Republic has an email marketing list of about 100,000 contacts. He said that list, in 2020, is 10-15 percent over normal growth.
Cherry Republic also has seen its phone and online orders increase sooner in the runup to the holidays. Moore said customer concerns over mail and FedEx orders arriving on time for the holidays saw an uptick on Nov. 1, about three weeks earlier than previous years.
Cherry Republic advises ordering sooner rather than later, especially this year.
“It’s gone up quite a bit,” Moore said. “We’ve just seen more orders the last eight months and the last three weeks have been busier than expected.”
In-Store Tasting Disappeared
In-store shopping has also changed, Moore said. For example, tasting is emphasized at Cherry Republic and Moore said “COVID put a kibosh on that” this spring.
Cherry Republic — which has retail stores in Glen Arbor, Traverse City, Charlevoix, Holland, Frankenmuth and Ann Arbor — installed plastic barriers and emphasized social distancing. Moore said most retail locations have separate entrance and exits.
An added emphasis was placed on customer- or staff-selected gift packages. “Easy as pie” curbside service was added in 2020.
“We’ve used it as an opportunity,” Moore said. “It’s been tough on a lot of businesses, us included, on the retail side.”
While retail adapts to holiday shopping during COVID, online continues to grow.
According to a study from Adobe Analytics published online at Digitalcommerce360.com, U.S. consumers spent $21.7 billion online in the first 10 days of November. That is a 21 percent increase over the first 10 days of November 2019.
Adobe Analytics expects online shopping 2020 to increase 35-40 percent in the five days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.
The Adobe Analytics study allows Digital Commerce 360 to predict U.S. consumers will spend $198.73 billion with online retailers this holiday season, a 43.3 percent increase from the final two months of 2019.
Holiday Shopping Began Early
Traverse City’s eFulfillment Service — which fills many of those online orders — echoed the national numbers. Company officials said the start of the online shopping season seemed to be much earlier in 2020.
“It’s not just more,” eFulfillment Executive Vice President Jordan Lindberg said in an email. “Every year, online shopping grows during the holidays. For 2020, influenced by changes in behavior and the pandemic surge, we have planned for 40 percent more than normal growth.”
“eFulfillment Service orders are up 71 percent over last year for the same week,” Chief Operating Officer Steve Bulger added in an email. “After finally returning to normal, pre-COVID, levels in late summer and early fall, we are already seeing orders trending up — suggesting an earlier start to the holiday peak. The shift was more dramatic this year, jumping up 38 percent from one week to the next — and most importantly, a week before Thanksgiving.”
Officials at eFulfillment also see a changing demographic in online shoppers. More older people are shopping online for the holidays than ever before, whether independently or with assistance from the younger, more technology-savvy generation.
Increased online ordering has led to another positive at eFullfillment Service, whose main facility is at 807 Airport Access Rd. Seasonal positions are up 40 percent to handle the increase in volume, Human Resources Manager Merry Hawley said.
