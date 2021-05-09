KALKASKA — Small business in Kalkaska County can apply for Regional Resiliency Program funding beginning May 10.
The online grant application opens May 10 at 8 a.m. and closes May 21 at 5 p.m. The grant application must be completed online at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
Kalkaska County businesses with nine or fewer employees can apply for up to $5,000 from the RRP.
Administered by Venture North Funding and Development, a minimum of $30,000 is available “pending additional funding contributions,” according to a release. The program is coordinated in Kalkaska County by the Kalkaska Economic Development Corporation and the Kalkaska Downtown Development Authority.
“We’re pleased that both the EDC and DDA are partnering with us and providing local coordination for the program,” Venture North President Laura Galbraith said in the release. “Local representation helps with outreach to encourage submission of applications. They review all applications and make recommendations to us on funding which we follow in making grants.”
“We’re glad to support businesses in any way we can,” Kalkaska DDA Director Cash Cook said in the release. “These grants can be used to respond to urgent needs related to COVID-19 or for adapting a business to operate while meeting safety standards.”
Venture North will contribute $20,000 and the KEDC $10,000 toward the Kalkaska County funding.
“The EDC was pleased to financially contribute toward the program,” Kalkaska Village Council Trustee and EDC member Tim Ellis said in the release. “We hope other organizations and individuals will consider the desperate need for help from small businesses trapped by the most devastating pandemic in over a century.”
Donations to the RRP can be made by an organization or individual at the ‘Donate to the RRP’ tab at www.venturenorthfunding.org or by calling (231) 995-7115.
The application process should take about 30 minutes to complete.
