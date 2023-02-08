KALKASKA — The reign of Debbie Ball-Odeh and BC Pizza Kalkaska has nearly ended.
Who’s got next?
Nominations are open for the 2023 Kalkaska Citizen and Business of the Year awards.
The awards are for a Kalkaska County “resident for their civic involvement and a local business for their outstanding service,” according to a release.
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is accepting award nominations from Kalkaska area residents through Feb. 28. Nominations can be submitted online at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/KalkaskaAwards2023.
Ball-Odeh and the pizza restaurant as its 2022 Kalkaska Citizen and Business of the Year, respectively.
The winners of the 2023 awards will be announced in March, according to a release from the foundation.
The award winners will be honored at the 53rd Annual Kalkaska Luncheon April 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Railroad Square Pavilion in downtown Kalkaska. The luncheon will be held during the Kalkaska National Trout Festival.
Event registration is $20 per person or $200 for a table of eight. Lunch and refreshments are included in the price.
Registration is available online at www.gtrcf.org/events/.
The Citizen of the Year Award began in 1970 “to honor a community member for their exceptional service and commitment to the Kalkaska community,” according to a release.
“The Community Foundation is excited to continue this invaluable community tradition,” Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Donor Services Manager Pam Amundsen said in the release. “We’re proud to host this event and that 100 percent of event registrations will go to our Endowment for Kalkaska Area, a permanent fund dedicated to supporting the Kalkaska community.”
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation began in 1992 and “invests in the people and places of Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau County and stewards community assets for lasting impact,” according to a release. More information on the organization is available at GTRCF.org.
