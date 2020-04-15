KALKASKA — The 2020 Kalkaska Annual Luncheon scheduled for April 22 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event honors the Kalkaska Citizen and Business of the Year. The 2020 event would have been the 50th celebration of the Citizen of the Year award.
The event is hosted by the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
“We’re disappointed to miss this opportunity to celebrate as a community but look forward to coming together again at a future date to recognize and honor all that makes Kalkaska great, especially the people and businesses that serve our community,” Community Foundation Board Director and event volunteer Andi Wagenschutz said in a release.
With the cancellation, the Citizen and Business of the Year awards will be deferred to the 2021 event, the release said.
The Foundation, the Kalkaska Board Directors and a committee of community members have decided to honor Kalkaska County first responders, organizations and citizens who “are stepping up to help our community members navigate these uncertain times,” Wagenschutz said in the release.
The Community Foundation hopes to host a fall reception honoring the first responders, local businesses and previous Citizen and Business of the Year winners.
The Community Foundation for Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties was established in 1992. For more information, visit GTRCF.org or call (231) 935-4066.
