CADILLAC — A strong run by a couple of craft beers in the northwestern Lower Peninsula ended in the regional semifinals of the Michigan Beer Drinker Quarantine Madness 2.0 contest.
Juniper Rye IPA, from Earthen Ales in Traverse City, and Whiled Away IPA, from Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort, both failed to advance from the semifinals of the Northern Lower Peninsula region.
The ‘winning’ beers are determined by a three-day vote on Facebook. The Quarantine Madness 2.0 uses a March Madness-style bracket similar to the NCAA basketball tournament in a single-elimination contest.
The Juniper Rye IPA took out the region’s No. 1 seed, North Peak Brewing Company’s Tropical Diabolical IPA, in the opening round of the contest. Earthen Ales then topped Short’s Brewing Company’s Psychedelic Cat Grass in the second round.
But First Curve IPA from Ludington Bay Brewing Company in the third round ended the Cinderella-like run for Juniper Rye IPA. First Curve IPA advanced with 65 percent of the vote, compared to 35 percent for Juniper Rye.
In the other Northern Lower Peninsula regional semifinal, 45’er IPA, from Austin Brothers Beer Company in Alpena, downed Whiled Away IPA. The Facebook vote was a little closer than the other semifinal, but not much, as 45’er IPA advanced, 61 percent to 39.
The Stormcloud Brewing Company entry out-polled Copper Harbor Ale from the Midland Brewing Company in the second round after topping Real Rock Lager from Stiggs Brewing Company in Boyne City in the first.
A field of 64 craft beers began the competition March 21 to determine the winning beer that advances in the single-elimination tournament. Voting is conducted at https://www.facebook.com/mibeerdrinker/.
Michigan Beer Drinker owner Kim Gabara, who runs the contest, said voting for the Final Four began April 20 and runs through April 23. The championship round begins April 24 and ends April 27.
While voting in the regional semifinals was not particularly close, that was not the case in the regional finals to determine the Final Four. In the final for the Northern Lower Peninsula region, First Curve IPA edged out 45’er IPA by the narrow margin of 50.4 percent to 49.6 percent.
In a Facebook message, Gabara said the “Northern Lower was the tightest poll we had on any bracket this year or last year.”
First Curve IPA advances to face defending champion Drift North IPA from Cold Iron Brewing in Ironwood. Drift North IPA won the Upper Peninsula region by topping another Cold Iron Brewing entry, Ayer St. Amber (red ale), 58 percent to 42 percent.
The winner in the Southwestern Lower Peninsula bracket was S.C.P. (Salted Caramel Porter) from Pigeon Hill Brewing Co. in Muskegon. S.C.P. topped Citra Warrior (Imperial IPA) of Railtown Brewing Co. in Caledonia, 56-44 percent.
The final in the Southeastern Lower Peninsula was decided by a margin of 52-48 percent. Zephyros (New England IPA) from the HomeGrown Brewing Co. in Oxford prevailed in the region, edging out the Cease and Desist IPA from Fillmore 13 Brewery in Pontiac.
In the inaugural 2020 contest, Tangelo Dream IPA from Ludington Bay Brewing Company won the Northern Lower region, but lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Drift North IPA. Zephyros reached the semifinals of the state contest in 2020.
