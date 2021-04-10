CADILLAC — The Juniper Rye IPA keeps finding a way to advance. The entry from Earthen Ales in Traverse City is one of the top four craft beers in the Northern Lower Peninsula bracket of the Michigan Beer Drinker Quarantine Madness 2.0. The March Madness-style bracket contest is in its second year of determining the top craft beer in Michigan based on Facebook voting.
The Juniper Rye IPA took out the region’s No. 1 seed, North Peak Brewing Company’s Tropical Diabolical IPA, in the opening round of the single-elimination tournament. Earthen Ales then topped Short’s Brewing Company’s Psychedelic Cat Grass in the recently completed second round.
Juniper Rye IPA faces First Curve IPA from Ludington Bay Brewing Company in the third round of the contest. First Curve edged out GoodAle Donut Cream from Rolling Oak Brewing in Grayling in the second round.
In the other Northern Lower Peninsula Region semifinal is Whiled Away IPA from Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort. Whiled Away matches up with 45’er IPA from Austin Brothers Beer Company in Alpena.
Whiled Away IPA advanced by out-polling Copper Harbor Ale from the Midland Brewing Company in the second round. 45’er IPA advanced by capping Kayak Attack from Big Buck Brewing in Gaylord in the second round.
A field of 64 craft beers began the competition March 21 to determine the winning beer that advances in the single-elimination tournament.
Michigan Beer Drinker owner Kim Gabara, who runs the contest, said voting in the Sweet 16 round (regional semifinals) begins April 12 and runs through April 15. Elite Eight voting runs April 16-19.
The regional winners meet in the Final Four April 20-23, according to Gabara. The championship round begins April 24 and ends April 27.
Voting is conducted at https://www.facebook.com/mibeerdrinker/. In the inaugural 2020 contest, Tangelo Dream IPA from Ludington Bay Brewing Company won the Northern Lower region, but lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Drift North IPA from Cold Iron Brewery in Ironwood.
