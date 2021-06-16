LANSING — With an estimated 43,000 ages 16-19 seeking and finding summer jobs in the state, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed June as Youth Employment Month in Michigan.
The governor’s declaration is designed to “help raise awareness about the importance of youth earning valuable skills and training for the future while doing so safely and legally,” according to a release from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
LEO is encourages state employers to “offer meaningful, safe and valuable work and volunteer opportunities to our youth,” the release said.
LEO has resources available for employing minors under the age of 18. as well as information on the Youth Employment Standards Act available at https://tinyurl.com/LEOYESA.
Employers are responsible for making sure minors obtain and provide a completed worker permit prior to starting work.
The state also offers other programs to prepare students for educational and career success, like Jobs for Michigan Graduates and the Young Professionals initiative.
More information on youth employment resources is available at www.Michigan.gov/YouthEmployment. Additional wage information is available at www.Michigan.gov/WageHour or by calling 855-464-9243.
