TRAVERSE CITY — An early August event is not the first Michigan-only wine competition, but it is the first event of its kind.
“Judgement of Michigan” comes to Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor on Aug. 3. It’s the first time the nonprofit Michigan Wine Collaborative has hosted a statewide event that aims to combine a competitive event with “a media experience,” according to its introductory press kit.
“It’s a wine evaluation, but we wanted to really take advantage of having all these amazing people in one place at one time for the first time since the pandemic,” said Michigan Wine Collaborative Executive Director Emily Dockery, who is based in Kalamazoo. “We’re kind of hoping this will sort of amplify the importance of Michigan wine more than just an evaluation.”
Dockery said the Judgement of Michigan aims to be a gateway into the state’s wine industry, not just an evaluation of entries behind closed doors.
Inclusivity and diversity is a major emphasis of the event, Dockery said.
“We want to make people know that Michigan wine is for everyone,” she said.
The judges for the Judgement of Michigan are an extension of the mission. Referred to as ‘The Judging Squad’ in the press kit, the panel boasts a mix of those from restaurants (38.5%), media (30.8%), retail (19.2%) and wholesale (11.5%).
“MWC focused on selecting wine professionals which represented our vision of what the wine industry looks like on the ground,” the press kit said. “Diverse career paths, lifestyles, backgrounds, and impact in the wine industry.”
Dockery said the judges may be experiencing Michigan wine for the first time. She said this will bring their “super fresh palates and really fresh, new perspective” to the event.
“We want to create an emotional connection between the people that we are bring to Benton Harbor and the Michigan wine producers and growers,” Dockery said.
The judges also have a large social media presence. Promotional material says the judges combined have more than 135,000 social media followers.
“That is not an accident,” said Dockery, who said posts on different social media outlets will be encouraged.
The location of the inaugural event is also purposeful.
Lake Michigan College is home to the Midwest’s first commercial teaching winery. Dockery said the college’s Welch Center for Wine & Viticulture will provide a glimpse into “the future of Michigan wine.”
“We think that will become a real good partnership,” Dockery said of the Michigan Wine Collaborative and Lake Michigan College.
While Judgement of Michigan is more than a competition, Dockery said it is still a big part of the event. Dockery said there are 160 wineries in the state and she expects “a good portion of those” will enter in the competition.
“We want the best of the best of their wine lists,” she said.
The Michigan Wine Collaborative formed in 2016 and divides the state into five regions and ensures each geographic area as well as the different industry roles are represented on its volunteer board of directors.
More information about the organization is available at http://michiganwinecollaborative.com/.
While admitting the first Judgement of Michigan is unchartered territory and a new endeavor for the Collaborative, Dockery knows the event has one thing going for it.
“There will be wine,” she joked. “If nothing else, there will be wine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.