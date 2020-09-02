From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Staff members with the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates program in northwest Michigan received state and national recognition.
The Northwest Michigan Works! JMG program served more than 340 young people during the 2019-2020 school year.
Students participating in the program had a 99 percent high school graduation rate, 78 percent employment rate, and a 91 percent positive outcome rate (a combination of employment, enrollment in post-secondary education or enlistment in the military).
Northwest Michigan Works! coordinates JMG programs at Cadillac Public and Innovation High Schools, CASMAN Academy in Manistee, CharlevoixEmmet Intermediate School District, the Traverse Bay Area ISD Career-Tech Center, the WexfordMissaukee Career-Tech Center; and Out of School programs in Cadillac, Kalkaska, Manistee and Traverse City.
The local JMG staff awards include Peak Performance Award, High Performer Award, Living our Values Award, and recognition for meeting or exceeding national standards.
The awards were presented during a virtual JMG Summer Summit.
Lisa Baldyga, the JMG Specialist at the Traverse Bay Area Career Tech Center; Cheryl Miller, the JMG Specialist at CASMAN Academy in Manistee; and Mike Vandermus, the JMG Specialist for the Char-Em ISD, each received Jobs for America’s Graduates 5-of-5 awards, the organization’s most prestigious programming honor. The awards are given for meeting or exceeding national standards in five categories measuring student success, including graduation rate and job placements.
Miller also received 5-of-5+1 recognition, for helping her students achieve a high further education rate. Vandermus was recognized as a JAG High Performer.
Other individual awards went to Miranda Grunow, the JMG Specialist at Cadillac Public and Innovation High Schools, who received a JAG Peak Performance Award for serving youth with a high number of barriers; and Susan Ward, JMG Manager for Northwest Michigan Works!, who received the JMG Living our Values award for embodying organizational values in her everyday work life.
The Northwest Michigan Works! JMG program itself received a national 5-of-5 Award for the fifth year in a row.
Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates is a program of Youth Solutions, Inc., a youth opportunity organization that strives to deliver employability and education services to nearly 3,000 young people in 245 communities. Youth Solutions is the state-based affiliate of the national Jobs for America’s Graduates organization (jag.org), one of the largest school-to-work systems in the United States.
More information is available at ouryouthsolutions.org.
