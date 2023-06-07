GRAND RAPIDS — Job-related scam losses exploded in the first three months of 2023, according to a release from the Better Business Bureau.
The BBB received reports of job scam losses of nearly $840,000 in the first three months of the year, a 250% increase from 2022. “As more people search for remote opportunities, scammers are looking to cash in,” the release said.
The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan received nearly 50 employment scams from people within its service area. Those reporting lost more than $15,000.
“Several reports to BBB describe how scammers found resumes on job listing sites like Indeed and tailored their scams to an individual’s background,” the release said. “Scammers sometimes impersonate real companies.”
An Indeed representative told BBB it removes tens of millions of job listings every month. Craigslist, Meta, LinkedIn and Indeed warn consumers about scams and urge them to report cases to the websites as well as the authorities.
“In many cases reported to BBB, scammers set up a job interview over email, phone or voice chat,” the release said. “They ask serious interview questions and give their target the impression the job is legitimate. Then the scammer may ask for their social security number, bank account numbers or other personal information to do a background check or set up direct deposit.
“Others may run a slower scam, offering a job later on. That offer might even come with an acceptance letter and an attractive salary, all on official-looking letterhead.”
The most common employment fraud the BBB has seen in western Michigan is a “reshipping scam.” Scammers recruit targets or ‘money mules’ to be the address for sending stolen goods or money. “The worker believes they are part of the logistics team for an international shipping business and forwards the packages on to the scammer, but don’t get paid for time and expenses, according to the release.
A woman in Newaygo County was contacted by and worked for a fake logistics company for a month. But she was never paid and claims more than $3,600 in lost wages, according to the release.
The BBB offers tips for job seekers including:
- Research companies offering jobs at BBB.org. Call the business’ website and confirm the legitimacy of the job offer.
- Ensure the email address s connected to the company and not a personal ‘gmail’ or ‘Yahoo’ address.
- Be extremely cautious or avoid providing personal information to unverified recruiters and online applications.
- Be skeptical of jobs requiring you to pay for supplies or other business functions. Don’t cash a check for more than you are owed.
- Be wary of offers for jobs you didn’t apply for, interviews done exclusively by email and remote jobs where the pay seems too good to be true.
- Be skeptical of mystery shopping, re-shipping, check-cashing and car wrap job offers.
Those who are wary of a company claims can visit BBB.org to check out a business. Visit BBB Scam Tracker or the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov or 877-FTC-Help to report a scam.
Visit bbb.org/scamstudies for more information on job or other scams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.