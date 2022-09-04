Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer is upon us once again. Its origins rooted in worker uprisings against unfair and unsafe labor practices during the Industrial Revolution.
It serves as a reminder that “business as usual” may not always be best. September is also National Recovery Month meant to promote and support the recovery community, reduce stigma, and highlight that recovery from addiction is possible. These two converging dates on the calendar present the perfect opportunity for employers to consider what it takes to foster a recovery-friendly workplace.
According to the National Drug Use & Health Survey, one in three households in the United States are directly impacted by substance use disorder, a complex disease of the brain and not a moral failing on the part of the individual. In this country, there are 23 million people in recovery.
At a time when we are collectively struggling with a true labor shortage, exploring how to attract and retain talent is key. I would argue that tapping into and supporting a talent pipeline of 23 million people is a worthwhile endeavor, even if it’s means shifting the paradigm of “business as usual.”
Becoming a recovery-friendly workplace can seem daunting and unclear. The good news is that it doesn’t take much to get started, and ultimately is good for business and its bottom line. Research conducted by the Peer Recovery Center of Excellence, which is housed at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, shows that employees in recovery take less unscheduled leave than their colleagues, and save an average of $536 a year in healthcare utilization costs.
Further, businesses that retain employees that get effective substance use treatment and recovery support, can on average avoid $8,817 in annual costs.
To be in recovery takes considerable dedication, resilience and self-awareness and these employability skills often sought after in the workforce. It’s imperative for businesses to consider learning more about substance use and ways to support those seeking help or in recovery.
A first step can be as simple as taking stock of your organization’s current policies and processes. Check out recovery-friendly workplace resources on the internet. Reach out to a local service provider, subject matter experts that can offer advice on reducing stigma. Talk with current recovery-friendly employers. They are out there, I assure you.
To be a recovery-friendly workplace essentially means that you promote the physical health and mental well-being of your employees. Change is ever constant and growth is often uncomfortable, yet necessary to thrive. Supporting workers on their path to and on-going recovery is a chance for employers to embrace change and growth, for their business, staff and community.
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call the free and confidential Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) 365 days a year, 24/7. Or, visit www.findtreatment.samhsa.gov.
