I recently read the following statement from the President’s Commission on the Status of Women: “Child care services are needed in all communities, for children of all kinds of families who may require day care, after-school care, or intermittent care. In putting major emphasis on this need, the Commission affirms that child care facilities are essential for women in many different circumstances, whether they work outside the home or not.”
This statement did not come from our current president. This statement was made by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, and I would argue is as relevant today as it was 60 years ago.
Child care has historically been viewed as a family or women’s issue, not an integral component of a community’s economic success. Make no mistake, the child care crisis does in fact disproportionally affect women in our country.
However, this does not negate the reality that as a society we can no longer place the challenge of solving child care issues at the feet of working mothers, grandmothers, aunts and caregivers to solve. The child care paradigm needs to shift.
Droves of caregivers have left the workforce due to the lack of child care. Not to mention the number of child care providers that have closed their doors in recent years.
It is a complex issue, requiring a multi-faceted approach. To start moving the needle, the paradigm needs to shift so that the child care crisis is no longer considered a family’s private problem to solve. Collectively, we need to begin viewing it through the lens of all parties that benefit from having a safe, affordable place for kids to go so that their parents can work. Ultimately, when working families have reliable, quality affordable child care everyone wins, including employers, working parents and kids (the vast majority of who will be part of the workforce, eventually).
To this end, Networks Northwest was recently awarded a Regional Child Care Planning grant from the Early Childhood Investment Corporation’s (ECIC) Child Care Innovation Fund. The grant will support the convening of a regional child care coalition to work on accelerating the exciting and meaningful projects, initiatives and partnerships happening throughout northwest Michigan, which are embracing such a paradigm shift.
The coalition will forge new partnerships by bringing together not only child care experts, champions and educators but also workforce development representatives, employers, local and regional economic development organizations, local units of government and most importantly, parents.
In doing so, the coalition ultimately aims to expand access to quality, affordable child care for working families in our region so that a statement made on the topic 60 years ago won’t feel like it’s describing today’s landscape.
Instead, I envision a future where child care is collectively embraced as good for business, accessible for all and supported as a vital part of a community’s well-being and economic success. A future where a statement such as the one President Kennedy made in 1963 on the topic is noted solely in the history books.
