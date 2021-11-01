Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2021 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
What could go wrong? The U.S. economy continues to reopen with ample room to continue growing since employment and industrial capacity remain well below pre-pandemic peaks.
Unable to spend during the lockdowns and the recipient of government monetary transfers, the American consumer has more than $2 trillion in excess cash that should continue to support economic growth while the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains an unprecedented easy money, pro-growth policy. With global vaccination rates continuing to improve, even COVID-19 variants seem unlikely to upset the positive economic momentum.
Our primary concern is inflation — the broad rise in the cost of goods and services with no corresponding increase in value. It’s no secret that inflation has been evident in recent months. The real debate is not whether we’ve seen inflation over the past year, but whether it will persist into the future.
Readers of a certain age will remember that persistently high levels of inflation in the 1970s were associated with difficult economic times. Inflation, when added to the rate of unemployment, was famously summarized as the “Misery Index” by economist Arthur Okun.
In the modern interpretation of this measure, “misery” peaked in June of 1980 when the Consumer Price Index registered inflation for the preceding year at 14.3 percent. Inflation produces misery in multiple ways. For consumers, it means that their hard-earned dollars do not purchase as many goods and services, so real consumption slows — or could even decline. For businesses, inflation creates new risks and challenges to profitability. For investors, inflation usually means poor bond portfolio performance and challenging times for stock investors.
This cycle, our particular worry is the impact inflation might have on the policies of the Federal Reserve Bank.
In 2020, the Fed elected to try a new approach, operating under a new monetary policy framework that explicitly allows more room for inflation. While this may sound rather obscure, the new monetary policy framework is a radical shift from past policies. For a central bank that has had to balance its dual mandates of price stability and full employment, this represents a tipping of the scales toward employment.
Federal Reserve leadership, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, has observed the recent rise in inflation and declared it to be “transitory.” This does not mean that the recent rise in prices will reverse, but rather that the Fed will return the rate of increase in prices to levels that are more in line with inflation that the central bank considers acceptable. While these levels have never been fully articulated, the Fed’s willingness to accept inflation over 2 percent for an “extended period” probably means in the 2 to 3 percent range for that period.
We are largely in agreement with the “transitory” inflation view. However, we note a few caveats that suggest that the Fed is underestimating the durability of the forces that have been unleashed:
- 1) Commodity Prices: It is true that high prices bring out new supply — but that assumes that there are no barriers to the investment required. Regulatory uncertainty in the energy industry may be an example of the sort of barrier to new production that keeps pricing on an uptrend. The pandemic has rapidly shifted patterns of working, living, transportation and spending in ways that create logjams that don’t get resolved quickly.
- 2) Slack: While we are particularly hopeful that corporate America will attract workers off the sidelines, a demographic analysis suggested that there may be fewer workers readily available than the Fed believes. We project long-term tight labor markets that will put upward pressure on wages. Unless offset by productivity gains, higher compensation costs are a key ingredient in driving inflation.
- 3) Expectations: Fed Chair Powell routinely refers to inflation expectations as being well “anchored.” So, yes, inflation expectations remain low, but we believe that could change faster than Fed policy could adapt.
We have observed a multi-decade period of low inflation driven by globalization, rapid technological adoption, and the aging of the world’s population. These forces are still in place, but arguably with less impact than in years prior.
Our belief is that inflation will moderate from the recent spike, but may surprise the Fed by staying modestly higher for longer. In other words, inflation is “transitory-ish.” With long-term disinflationary forces still intact, we cannot make the case for runaway inflation.
In fact, we are quite optimistic about the business community’s ability to adapt to the challenges of the post-pandemic economy, including labor force challenges.
