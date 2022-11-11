Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2022 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
Downtown Traverse City is fortunate to be a major attraction year after year. Not only do most downstate and out-of-state visitors consider their trip incomplete without at least a brief stroll down our beautiful streets, but local and regional residents also put tremendous value in the economic and cultural core of Northern Michigan.
While it’s important to celebrate all of the things that people already love about our downtown – unique and locally owned shops, unparalleled food and drink, a great music scene and much more – it’s also imperative that we look forward, constantly striving to create an even better experience for those who visit here and those who call Traverse City home.
This imperative requires continuous investment in the critical physical infrastructure that supports new and existing businesses, promotes growth and contributes to a better quality-of-life for residents, business owners, employees and visitors. In addition, it also requires the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) to continuously examine and define the guiding principles that frame our work and priorities.
To that end, the DDA is nearing the end of an initiative called Moving Downtown Forward — taking a detailed look at the current and future needs of downtown, as well as the organizational and funding structure of the DDA itself. The goal of the initiative is to identify priorities and improvements for downtown as well as an organizational and funding structure that is best equipped to meet the needs of downtown and the region well into the future.
Over the last year, we’ve completed several rounds of strategic engagement with key stakeholders as well as the community at large, and we’ve been thrilled at the amount of people who have taken the time to participate in this important process. While the report will not be completed until late November, we expect the recommendations and priorities for the DDA will center around a set of guiding principles that include creating a downtown that is welcoming to people of all ages and future generations, advancing environmental sustainability, preserving small local independent businesses, championing affordable housing and supporting new job growth and a variety of career opportunities.
The DDA also is in the middle of an exciting initiative that adheres to these guiding principles and shares this spirit of ongoing improvement and progress.
Last year, the DDA started an effort to create a conceptual plan for a new riverwalk and pedestrian plaza along the Boardman/Ottaway River between Union and Park streets. While the river once had served as the center of industry in the city, it evolved over the last 100 years or so to become more or less an afterthought as people focus on Front Street, Grand Traverse Bay or other areas.
Our vision is to have the downtown community turn and embrace this incredible natural resource as it winds through our city. By creating an engaging riverfront for visitors and residents, we stand to provide a huge boost to our downtown merchants. This will provide yet another compelling reason for people to come downtown. A well-used riverwalk also will allow our Front Street merchants to have a second “front door” at which to welcome eager customers.
The DDA is currently working to finalize the conceptual plan for the riverwalk and pedestrian plaza after multiple rounds of input from business owners and community stakeholders, along with two well-attended public input sessions over the summer.
At the DDA, we’ll continuously pursue opportunities to strengthen our downtown’s economic framework.
