Q: We recently bought an electric vehicle (EV) and apparently we’re supposed to get a pretty nice tax credit. How does this actually work?
A: If your new car meets all of the necessary qualifications, you are entitled to a “non-refundable” tax credit of up to $7,500 for a new car and up to $4,000 for a used one. But, you won’t get the full tax credit if you don’t have enough federal tax liability to start with. So, you might need to do some wise tax planning.
This EV tax credit can only be used to offset your existing tax liability. It won’t come to you in the form of a tax refund check. Thus, the term “non-refundable.”
Your tax planning might entail voluntarily creating some taxable income into your tax picture. Think, extra IRA distribution or realizing a capital gain.
The higher your taxable income, the higher your federal tax liability. And, the higher your tax liability, the greater use of your EV tax credit (up to the limits above, of course.) It may take some thoughtful planning, so be sure to talk to your advisors.
Q: We’re so relieved our daughter recently graduated from college. I am wondering now if we can use some of our leftover 529 plan account balance to help pay off her student loans. Is this allowed?
A: Congratulations is certainly in order! It’s always nice to have college expenses drop off of your household budget. Oh yes, I almost forgot: it’s also nice to see your kids officially move into adulthood.
For the uninitiated, a 529 plan is an education savings account. A 529s earnings are not taxed along the way and, if you use the money for “qualified education expenses,” it won’t result in any tax bill upon distribution. Better yet, you also get a Michigan income tax break on your contributions, subject to limits.
Now, the definition of a “qualified education expense” has morphed over the years. Some years ago they even allowed 529 plan money to help pay for pre-college private school costs. Prior to that, these savings plans were strictly earmarked for college-related costs. Increasingly, they’ve become more flexible and more useful.
One of the latest changes is that you are now allowed to use up to $10,000 of your 529 plan balance toward student loan debt. This $10,000 is a lifetime limit per beneficiary. Please keep in mind, you can also use another $10,000 to pay down the student loan debt of a beneficiary’s siblings, too. It’s not a huge amount of money, sadly, but it’s certainly way better than the old days.
