Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kt from the south and highest waves around 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&