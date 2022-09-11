It is finally back. In the spirit of open access to financial education for all, I’m pleased to introduce the lineup for the Money Series’ 2022-23 season.
Thanks to our long-time venue partners, the Senior Center Network and Leland Township Library, the Money Series spans multiple counties. And with the support of Traverse Area Community Media’s Channel 189 and video replays posted to MoneySeries.org, our educational reach stretches far beyond.
Kicking things off this season is a lesson on how to use a bear market to lower your taxes, now and in the future. Held Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Traverse City Senior Center, we’ll dig into tricks and tactics to “harvest” tax losses that can be used against future market gains.
To round out September, we’ll then dive into a more complex tax saving move: Roth conversions. Believe it or not, there are some benefits to paying taxes now versus later. But without a clear understanding of how a Roth conversion works, you first need to avoid some common tax pitfalls and mistakes. Held at the beautiful Leland Township Library on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m., we’ll cover the ins-and-outs of Roth conversions. In case you miss it, a repeat of this program will be held at the Traverse City Senior Center in November.
October brings two very important Money Series programs to help protect your assets for you and your family. On Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m., our focus will be on safeguarding your online money in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats. On Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 3 p.m., we’re fortunate to be able to tap the expertise of the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association to help make estate planning seem easy and, yes, painless!
Finally, before taking a break for the holidays and launching into our season’s second half, November will bring an always-popular refresher on Social Security to Leland Township Library on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. Without a doubt, Social Security is the most important program the government’s ever created. Future beneficiaries need to understand how to get the most out of it and how it fits into their overall retirement plan.
For the uninitiated, the Money Series is always free and comes with a promise of no commercials and a strict ban on follow-up marketing. Just open access to financial education, for all. Feel free to register for any of these upcoming programs by visiting MoneySeries.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.