TRAVERSE CITY — Jan Warren joined an elite list of Traverse City residents that includes Con Foster, Elnora Milliken and Lars Hockstad.
Traverse Connect named Warren the recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Service Award. She will be honored during a virtual tribute ceremony in January and at a Distinguished Service Award Luncheon in late spring.
Friends describe her as a community leader, an opinion leader, a local mover-and-shaker. She has worked for decades to better the lives of local children and families in need. She has served and still serves on the boards of a cornucopia of local nonprofits. Now semi-retired, she still devotes a good part of her time to volunteering.
After relocating from southern Michigan in 1979, Warren worked for the Northwest Michigan Council of Governments, now known as Networks Northwest, and established the Traverse City affiliate office of Planned Parenthood.
She served as program director of Northwest Michigan Works! for seven years before retiring in 2013. But she re-joined the staff of Networks Northwest on a part-time basis, where she still does financial work.
She was surprised by the news Friday that she received the Distinguished Service Award, among the region’s oldest and most prestigious civic honors. It has been presented annually since 1929.
"To tell the truth, i was stunned," said Warren. "It's a good thing I was sitting down when I received the call. I am so humbled to be in the company of those that have been previously honored with this award. I could never have imagined receiving it for my efforts in what I really thought was just wanting to serve my community and the surrounding area."
Previous DSA recipients include Con Foster, Dr. E.L. Thirlby, Les Biederman, Lars Hockstad, Art Schmuckal, Helen Osterlin, Gretchen Votruba, Larry Hardy, Elnora Milliken, Chuck Judson, Herb Lemcool, Elaine Wood, Tony Anderson and, in 2019, Steve Perdue.
"I have gained, I believe, so much more — I've learned so much, I feel like I've grown so much as an individual, and I've made lasting friendships — than I've ever given through these volunteer efforts," Warren said. "The recognition, of course, means the world to me. But I feel, personally, that I've gained so much more from these efforts."
Mary Marois, former director of Grand Traverse-Leelanau Department of Human Services, worked with Warren through the Grand Traverse Community Collaborative of human services organizations, including on the Poverty Reduction Initiative.
"Anytime in this community over the past 20 years there's been a need for some innovation — trying to figure out how to work with young people or young families that are in poverty — Jan was always there, she was always there at the table saying, 'Let's try something new, let's try something different, let's not do the same thing over and over again,'" Marois said.
"I don't know where Jan would come up with (her) innovative ideas. She would come up with financial resources — sometimes I think it came out of her own pocket — that would enable a really great idea to become real."
"Professionally, I've known Jan close to 25 years," said Marois. "She's been a friend, and she's been a partner in the community, and she's been a mentor to me — in many ways. For Jan, it was all about the kids, trying to do what we could, as a community, do to make life different for children."
Warren devoted five decades of volunteer service to nonprofit organizations and government boards and commissions. Her service includes 19 years on the Traverse City Planning Commission and six years on the Grand Traverse Commons Joint Planning Commission. She is a past president of the National Cherry Festival, Women’s Resource Center, Grand Traverse Community Collaborative, and the League of Women Voters of the Grand Traverse Area.
She currently serves on the boards of the Traverse City Opera House, Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation, and the United Way Citizens’ Advisory Committee.
"She has really exemplified service both professionally and personally to the community," said Matt McCauley, Chief Executive Officer of Networks Northwest. "She doesn't go a day without thinking about what more she can do in this community and how much she cares for Traverse City."
Warren is the 2004 Athena Award recipient and the Grand Traverse County Planning Commission’s 2016 Frank Purvis Stewardship Award winner.
"I just wanted to be of service," Warren said of her volunteer work. "I love Traverse City. I wanted to — in my service on the planning commission, the board of zoning appeals — I wanted to make Traverse City ... a better place to live, work and visit."
"In my service on other boards, I wanted to improve the quality of life for individuals and families, those in need, those at risk."
Former CEO of Networks Northwest Elaine Woods said Warren's impact on the community is widespread.
"Jan has positively impacted and inspired countless residents of the Grand Traverse region," Wood said in a release. "She is one of this community’s unsung heroes; her service has been quiet, humble, generous and widespread. Jan’s impact on this community is incalculable. She has touched countless individuals and organizations in ways that could never be measured."
Warren’s public service career began with the Michigan Department of Education after graduating from Michigan State University. In addition to a bachelors degree in Sociology, she holds an MBA from Lake Superior State University.
Warren's efforts to better her community continue, with a partial shift from board oversight duties to a more personal level.
She recently has been involved in the Born to Read program in Lake Leelanau.
"We provided books to the children of families coming into the food and baby pantry there," said Warren. "We wanted the children to learn to love to read, talked to parents about the importance of reading to their children. And then, when we had the opportunity, we had books to give to the children and then to read to them. I loved doing that."
Warren said her livelong focus has been to contribute to the Traverse City community.
"Just to help make life better for my neighbors," she said.
