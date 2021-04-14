Enduring a pandemic takes a lot of stamina. Now into our second year of dealing with COVID-19, we can all see light at the end of the tunnel. But — we’re not yet out of the tunnel.
The precautions for dealing with this disease remain important and even vital.
Caring for patients on the front line of this pandemic has given me a clear understanding of how this disease makes people suffer. The encouraging news is that with just a few more months of sacrifice, we can put this terrible time behind us.
How is that possible?
All of the providers at the Munson Family Practice Center are unified in our conviction that getting vaccinated and continued masking in public, hand hygiene, and limiting social gatherings remain the most important components of the path forward.
We are urging everyone in the Grand Traverse region to keep masking for others. Hospitalizations at Munson Medical Center and other hospitals in the Munson Healthcare system have surged in the past couple of weeks. Masking slows transmission and will give us time to get more people vaccinated and save lives.
What many do not understand is that even those who have already had COVID-19 and recovered, and those fully vaccinated, can carry and spread the virus. We wear our masks, wash our hands, and limit gatherings so we are less likely to spread the virus to others. Please — do the same for each other.
We realize many people remain hesitant to get the vaccines, for various reasons. This is not a political crisis but a medical one. I have been in medicine for many years, yet watching families suffer the isolation and loss that has dominated our work this past year has been difficult. We continue to have members of our community fall ill, almost universally unvaccinated people at this point, and we worry that if not enough people get vaccinated, the cycle of sickness, suffering and death will continue.
The approved vaccines are safe and effective. Please discuss your individual concerns with your provider, a much more trusted source than the internet, ask all your questions and then please decide. Vaccine supply is rapidly rising and the local practices, pharmacies and health department have sign-ups available.
Once enough people are vaccinated we can hopefully put this fearful, uncertain time behind us by summer. We will be out of the tunnel.
We at the Munson Family Practice Center and Munson Healthcare appreciate the continued trust and support of the community as, together, we overcome this crisis.
